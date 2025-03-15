What It Means When A Car Is Called A Lemon (And How To Avoid Buying One)

Cars are an investment before they turn into a liability. When you buy a new car, you expect it to function properly for some time without hiccups. But if your recently bought vehicle starts showing pesky issues within the first few weeks of use, then you might have what auto experts like to call a "lemon."

A lemon refers to a recently bought vehicle that quickly turns into a source of frustration due to persistent defects or mechanical problems that significantly affect its safety, value, or functionality. In some states, the term only covers defective brand-new cars; in others, it includes used cars. The term, coined by economist George A. Akerlof, stresses that a vehicle has lost its utility and worth because of its defects and problems.

Lemon cars are deemed unreliable and unsafe to drive because they tend to remain dodgy despite multiple repair attempts. Their issues are typically rooted in manufacturing errors, faulty parts, or poor quality control during production. In many cases, owners of such crummy cars may frequent the dealership or mechanic for repairs, but the problems persist.

Common issues affecting lemon cars include engine failures, transmission issues, and electrical malfunctions — problems that are hard to discern for first-time car buyers. However, there are ways to tell if a new or used vehicle is a lemon, and knowing them can help buyers make informed decisions before making a purchase.