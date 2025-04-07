10 Things To Consider When Buying A Used Mercedes G-Wagon

So, you've decided a used G-wagon is calling your name. Totally understandable — few vehicles combine rugged capability, luxury, and status quite like Mercedes' boxy off-roader. It's one of those rides that makes a statement wherever it goes. The best part? You don't need to drop $140,000 for a base model G-Wagon (or a truly eye-watering $200,000 for a fully loaded AMG) to get the full G experience. A well-chosen used model can save you $50,000 or more while delivering the same thrill.

However, these aren't your average SUVs. A G-wagon is a German engineering masterpiece, which means when it's good, it's legendary, and when it's bad, it's a wallet-melting nightmare. These trucks have stories, ranging from glamorous celebrity-owned pasts to sketchy off-road abuse and little to no maintenance. Your mission? Make sure you're inheriting the right kind of history.

Fortunately, this guide is here to help. To avoid ending up with a $100,000 project car, here are the 10 make-or-break things you must check before buying a used G-wagon.