What's So Special About The Brabus G Wagon, And How Much Does It Cost?

Looking at today's Mercedes G-Wagon, it's tough to picture how utilitarian and primitive the early version of the Jeep-alike was. Now, the G-Wagon is a status symbol for off-roaders and on-roaders, alike, with a price tag well over $100K. Its rugged suspension, beefy motor with over 400 horsepower, and luxurious amenities such as Nappa leather and active multi-contour front seats with massage have won legions of fans — and fewer fortunate owners.

However, there's a tuner out there that thinks the Mercedes G-class doesn't go far enough. Since 2004's debut of the Brabus G V12, Brabus GmbH has been upscaling and upgrading the luxury brand's 4WD in the vein of "more is more." One beautiful example of this is its 800 Adventure XLP SuperBlack.

Brabus is the company that takes vehicles (boats, cars, motorcycles) which are perfectly good, pulls them apart, and rebuilds them as amazing versions of themselves. The company wants each handcrafted piece to showcase "the absolute maximum of our capabilities in its most exclusive form," creating "unique statements of individuality and unmistakable symbols of bespoke elegance." G-Wagon shoppers embarrassed to pay less than $200K for a vehicle can have a Mercedes customized to ensure they're not driving the same ol' hunk-o-junk as their millionaire neighbors. Shoppers with angry neighbors can even buy an armored version of a G-Wagon. Let's look at what makes a Brabus G-Wagon so special.