What's So Special About The Brabus G Wagon, And How Much Does It Cost?
Looking at today's Mercedes G-Wagon, it's tough to picture how utilitarian and primitive the early version of the Jeep-alike was. Now, the G-Wagon is a status symbol for off-roaders and on-roaders, alike, with a price tag well over $100K. Its rugged suspension, beefy motor with over 400 horsepower, and luxurious amenities such as Nappa leather and active multi-contour front seats with massage have won legions of fans — and fewer fortunate owners.
However, there's a tuner out there that thinks the Mercedes G-class doesn't go far enough. Since 2004's debut of the Brabus G V12, Brabus GmbH has been upscaling and upgrading the luxury brand's 4WD in the vein of "more is more." One beautiful example of this is its 800 Adventure XLP SuperBlack.
Brabus is the company that takes vehicles (boats, cars, motorcycles) which are perfectly good, pulls them apart, and rebuilds them as amazing versions of themselves. The company wants each handcrafted piece to showcase "the absolute maximum of our capabilities in its most exclusive form," creating "unique statements of individuality and unmistakable symbols of bespoke elegance." G-Wagon shoppers embarrassed to pay less than $200K for a vehicle can have a Mercedes customized to ensure they're not driving the same ol' hunk-o-junk as their millionaire neighbors. Shoppers with angry neighbors can even buy an armored version of a G-Wagon. Let's look at what makes a Brabus G-Wagon so special.
One of 10 in the world
A big part of the Brabus allure is its custom design. With so many options in color and details, the augmented G-Wagon can be virtually unique. When the company makes an ultra-limited edition available, the I-have-one-and-you-don't allure of a "One of 10" Brabus P 900 Rocket edition of the Mercedes-AMG G 63 sends fans over the top.
Owning an ultra-limited edition P 900 means, for starters, the Brabus logo is everywhere. No one who walks or drives by will miss the statement: seats, door panels, headrests, pedals, grill, steering wheel, and door locks are branded. And, in case it's dark out, the Brabus name is projected on the ground in lights next to the running boards.
What's under the hood? Glad you asked. Everyone will see what they're missing out on (except for those nine other lucky Rocket owners) because it's visible through the hood porthole that's lovingly swathed in carbon fiber, called the "Powerview". And unlike those losers driving a mid-engine Ferrari 488 GTB with a see-though bonnet, P 900 Rocket drivers can easily admire the engine while driving since it's under their noses, not over the shoulder.
900 horsepower for outrunning paparazzi and elephants
Buying an AMG-tuned Mercedes G 63 is to own a vehicle that really moves — on the town, or on safari. The AMG's 4.0L V8 Biturbo engine puts out a respectable 577 horsepower. However, buying a Brabus-tuned AMG G 63 is turning it up to 11, as Nigel Tufnel would say. The company bores out the displacement to 4.5 liters for its Rocket 900 V8 Biturbo, for 900 horsepower and 922 lb-ft of torque.
Brabus knows its owners want everyone else to know there's a mighty engine tucked under the hood. In addition to the peek-a-boo hood, the Rocket 900 (and some other models) has "active sound management." This allows drivers to turn up the engine noises using Sport mode so everyone nearby appreciates the V8's growl. It also lets drivers dial down the engine sounds so the neighbors won't call the police, in what's called "Coming Home" mode.
From the aggressive grill's air intake to the full-carbon tailpipe trims with "Rocket launch ambience light," this tuner announces its 900 intentions with a distinctive look.
Brabus has features on top of features
Truly the point of Brabus tuning is not subtlety. Take a look at what would normally be a utilitarian add-on for the convenience of entering and exiting a tall vehicle: A normal automaker might slap on a pair of running boards and call it good. Ford F-150 owners are known to chrome them up and add logos.
That's still not enough for the XLP 800 6x6 Adventure, which Brabus-izes those running boards into electronically extendable side-steps that discreetly tuck away when drivers don't need them, or want to drive over large rocks or curbs. Doing one better, they have integrated LED lighting to show where to put your feet, and conveniently shine a little light on the Biturbo logo just above the side step.
The running board is also carefully situated to frame the black-coated, stainless steel exhaust pipes, so everyone can admire that logo peeking out — in case they missed all the other logos. Like every Brabus, the 800 is packed with feature-rich options.
Leather and carbon fiber everywhere
Leather seats are a given in any upscale vehicle, and Brabus offers a variety of colors and stitching to its upscale customers. Brabus covers the G-Wagon's dashboard and center console in leather, as well as door panels. But while the rest of us are shopping for rubberized floor mats and liners to keep our automotive investment tidy, this tuner flexes with quilted leather vehicle floors and trunk mats on its 900 Deep Blue Mercedes-AMG G 63.
Then there's the carbon fiber. The XLP 900 6X6 SuperBlack — formerly a Mercedes AMG G 63 — is landscaped with the stuff, from dash trim and side view mirrors to fender flairs, grille, and tail pipes. Together, these slick features and the custom work required to bring them to life, add up to a hefty sum.
Throw in the Brabus nameplate for value-add, and a vehicle like the XLP 900 6X6 SuperBlack will cost 1,297,100 Euros, or about $1,387,100. An insane price, but that's part of its appeal. Bargain hunters will find a P 900 Rocket edition "1 of 10" available through the Brabus website for only 829,534 Euros, or about $887,128.