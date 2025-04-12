The truth is that getting a car can feel like running through a minefield. The main challenge is that there are thousands and possibly millions of options to choose from. Hanging over that is the huge cloud of uncertainty as to their reliability. There's no hiding from the fact that a used car presents its own unique challenges, which makes matters more difficult when you're working with a budget as tight as $8,000. But fear not, as there is a way around it.

If you're looking to buy a good used car under $8,000, you don't have to settle for something that's on its last legs. Age and mileage are important factors, but they're not everything. There are some models that have built a reputation for going well past 200,000 miles with just routine maintenance. These cars are dependable, easy to repair, and won't drain your wallet with constant trips to the mechanic.

For this list, we have consulted reputed consumer analytics and intelligence company J.D. Power for its Quality and Reliability ratings. We then cross-referenced them with car listings on Cars.com and Kelley Blue Book (KBB) to ensure they fall under the $8,000 price point. Without further ado, here are 10 of the most reliable used cars under $8,000.

