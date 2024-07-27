5 Of The Best Years To Consider If You're Searching For A Used Chevy Malibu
The mid-size Chevy Malibu doesn't really get a lot of attention or fanfare, but it can be a really solid, dependable car. It boasts a stunningly beautiful exterior design along with a straightforward infotainment system, spacious and comfortable seats, as well as a pliant suspension that enables it to reputedly take the longer journeys in its stride in the same way that it does the city commute. The Malibu being fuel-efficient is yet another attraction that makes it such a valuable proposition, especially for families who desire a daily driver.
The tricky part is that buying a brand-new 2025 Chevy Malibu could set you back $25,800 (MSRP) at the very least. While that's not exorbitant, it's still a significant price tag that's out of reach for many. Luckily, going with a used Chevy Malibu is a great alternative. Just keep in mind that, like any car, some Malibu models are built better than others. Not to mention, with so many previous Malibus to pick from, the options can feel a bit overwhelming. That's why, in order to save you time and money, we've curated the best Chevrolet Malibu years to consider based on their reliability ratings from trusted sources like J.D. Power.
2015 Chevy Malibu
The 2015 Chevrolet Malibu is the highest rated Malibu for reliability, scoring 92 out of a possible 100 from J.D. Power. Now, it's not just about reliability with this car. Owners also rate the mid-size sedan very highly with regard to value, safety, comfort, and performance.
Even with the base 2.5-liter inline-4 engine, the 2015 Chevy Malibu puts in a respectable performance, delivering 196 hp and 186 lb-ft of torque. Throw in the 2.0-liter turbocharged inline-4 mill, and that output rises instantly to a plentiful 259 hp and 295 lb-ft of torque. Still, what makes the 2015 Malibu ever-more crucial to consider is that it is economical to run.
Malibu models with the base engine return 25 mpg in the city and 36 mpg on the highway. Replace that with the available turbo engine and those numbers dip slightly to 21 mpg in the city, 29 mpg on the highway, and 24 mpg combined. That decent fuel economy goes hand-in-hand with relatively affordable repair costs, as the average maintenance cost of a 2015 Malibu ranges from $414 to $506, according to RepairPal.
2012 Chevy Malibu
Seventh-gen Malibus aren't exactly the go-to option for technophiles, as they aren't tech-heavy. However, the 2012 Chevy Malibu is a fantastic choice if you just want a solid car you can rely on, as underscored by its impressive J.D. Power rating of 89 out of 100.
Being reliable doesn't mean it's a perfect car through and through, however. The 2012 Malibu has been recalled three different times for issues with the seat belts, brakes, and electrical system. So, if you're considering this model, it's best to confirm if that particular vehicle was affected, and if so, whether recall work has been done on it.
Under the hood of the base model lies a 2.4-liter 4-cylinder engine with 169 hp and 160 lb-ft of torque. There's also a 252-hp, 3.6-liter V6 for those desiring more oomph. As well, acceleration is quite adequate, with four-cylinder-powered 2012 Malibus needing only 8.7 seconds to sprint from zero to 60. With the V6, zero to 60 is reached in a mere 6.6 seconds.
2019 Chevy Malibu
Granted, a KBB fair purchase price range of $12,910-$18,046 means the 2019 Chevy Malibu costs nearly twice as much as a 2012 model, but what you get for the money makes the price tag feel completely justified. For one, the 2019 Chevrolet Malibu is one of the most efficient Chevrolets ever made, with the base 1.5 turbo-four engine earning 29 mpg in the city and 36 mpg on the highway. Although that return drops to only 22 mpg in the city and 32 mpg on the highway with the 2.0-liter turbo, it's still decent for a 250-hp engine.
For the environmentally conscious who are after low tailpipe emissions, there's a 182-hp 2019 Chevrolet Malibu Hybrid, which pairs with a 1.8-liter inline-4 with two electric motors and a 1.5-kWh lithium-ion battery for 49 mpg in the city and 43 mpg on the highway. Along with the impressive fuel efficiency, the 2019 Malibu is well-equipped, even in the base trim, with keyless entry and ignition, an 8-inch touchscreen system, as well as Apple CarPlay and Android Auto integration offered in the entry-level L model.
[Featured image by M 93 via Wikimedia Commons | Cropped and scaled | CC BY-SA 3.0 DE]
2011 Chevy Malibu
The 2011 Chevrolet Malibu is another worthy option for those looking for that seventh generation Malibu that won the North American Car of the Year award in 2009. It's solid and undeniably premium on the outside. Inside, the 2011 Malibu is reasonably well-equipped, and reviews note the interior is amazingly quiet.
As for performance, the 2011 Chevy Malibu offers the same powertrain options as the 2012 model above, meaning a standard 2.4-liter Ecotec four-cylinder engine with 169 hp and 160 lb-ft of torque. Models equipped with the available 3.6-liter V6 generate 252 hp and 251 lb-ft of torque. While not as efficient as the 2019 model, the 2011 Chevy Malibu offers decent fuel economy, with up to 26 mpg combined, depending on what engine or fuel type is used. When fed regular gasoline, the four-cylinder engine achieves 22 mpg in the city, 32 mpg on the highway, and 26 mpg combined. With E85, that rating drops to 15 mpg in the city, 23 mpg on the highway, and 17 mpg combined. The V6, for its part, uses only regular gas, and returns 17 mpg in the city, 25 mpg on the highway, and 20 mpg combined.
[Featured image by Alexander-93 via Wikimedia Commons | Cropped and scaled | CC BY-SA 4.0]
2022 Chevy Malibu
Some of the models on this list are now more than a decade old. So, if you desire a newer sedan, the 2022 Chevrolet Malibu is a viable option to consider. It was the last ninth-generation model to feature the 250-hp turbocharged inline-4, and also comes standard with loads of goodies, including keyless entry and ignition, single-zone air conditioning, 60/40 split-folding rear seats, cruise control, an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system, Wi-Fi hotspot, as well as wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone integration.
If you desire more luxuries or better output than the base engine's 160 hp, the Premier trim will make a worthy investment. It offers everything from leather upholstery to memory settings for the driver's seats, a heated steering wheel, power heated and ventilated front seats, heated outboard rear seats, ambient cabin lighting, a dual-pane sunroof, and a nine-speaker Bose audio system. And, with 2025 being the final model year for the Malibu, a 2022 model offers the chance to own one of the last examples of the mid-size car.
As for its reliability rating, the 2022 Chevrolet Malibu earned 85 out of 100 possible points from J.D. Power, making it one of the most reliable Chevrolet Malibus out there. Other used models with 85/100 rating include the 2024, 2023, and 2014 Chevrolet Malibu.