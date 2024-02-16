5 Reasons Why Chevy Needs To Bring Back The Volt

The Chevrolet Volt was the first American plug-in hybrid electric car, with production starting in 2010 for the 2011 model year. It was lauded for its features, including the best all-electric driving range in its segment, where it could hit 53 miles before the gasoline engine turned on.

However, GM discontinued the Volt in 2019 for several reasons, primarily because it was a small car, and sedan sales were falling globally. According to GM Authority, the Volt's sales numbers were down below 21,000 units annually by 2018, making it unprofitable. Another reason was that the company wanted to focus on pure EV production, especially as it was already selling the all-electric Chevy Bolt EV.

But five years after GM stopped production, some of its dealers now demand that it make a hybrid car—something that the Chevy Volt was. So, GM should bring it back instead of spending several years and billions in research.