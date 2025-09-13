5 Used Cars With Dirt Cheap Maintenance Costs

There are plenty of expenses that come with running a car without adding unexpected repair bills into the mix. No-one wants a car that breaks down a lot, but some owners are willing to put up with maintenance woes more than others. If you're looking for a high mileage sports car or are a fan of aging Italian cars, you might need to factor in a healthy budget for maintenance and repairs. However, on the other end of the reliability spectrum, there are a handful of used cars that have developed particularly strong reputations for keeping their owners' repair bills low.

Most of those cars won't be particularly exciting to drive, but they will be cheap to run, and some are impressively efficient too. If you're looking for a hassle-free ownership experience but don't have the budget for one of 2025's most reliable new cars, these five used picks are a safe bet for economy-minded drivers. Each one ranks among the cheapest cars on the market to maintain from multiple research platforms, with the listed averages covering all generations of each car.