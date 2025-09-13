5 Reasons iPhone 14 Pro Users Still Don't Need To Upgrade To The iPhone 16 Plus

Even if you don't pay attention to the tech industry, you've undoubtedly heard of Apple Intelligence. It all started with a stacked 2024 WWDC keynote that unveiled Apple's take on the AI race. The news hit like a bombshell. Apple made lofty claims of a Siri so intimate with you she could do anything with a voice command, and touted unparalleled privacy thanks to on-device processing. Even Apple's fiercest critics took notice. Apple then sank the hooks by limiting what iPhone models can run Apple Intelligence, forcing upgrades for anyone who wanted a taste of the forbidden fruit. And then ... record scratch. The huge promised Siri upgrade never materialized, and lawsuits followed for false advertising.

Credit where credit is due, there are some Apple Intelligence features you need to try, but none justify buying a phone. That super-intelligent Siri is likely on the books for 2026. Those lawsuits, by the way, were largely because people purchased an iPhone 16 series device after Apple's marketing claimed it was designed for Apple Intelligence. In a similar vein, the 14 Pro (which doesn't support Apple Intelligence) isn't worth upgrading to the 16 Plus to get in on the action — because, well, there is no action.

It's not an exaggeration to say that Apple effectively tricked its customers into upgrading to the 16s for a falsely advertised software feature. If Apple Intelligence is something you really want — specifically the new Siri — then we'd advise you to wait until Apple delivers. Keep your finger off the trigger until those promised features are in the hands of reviewers. Assuming Siri 2.0 ships alongside the iPhone 18 in 2026, it'll probably be time for an upgrade anyway.