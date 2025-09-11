5 US Aircraft Carriers You Can Visit As A Museum Ship

It's pretty mind-blowing that aircraft carriers even exist. Even more so, they were already a regular feature by the Second World War, almost a century ago. They're practically miniature floating cities, populated with massive crews, filled to the brim with fleets of aircraft, and (despite their size and scale) notoriously hard to sink. The U.S. Navy has 11 active aircraft carriers spread across the world on various missions. We could regale you all day long about interesting facts you probably didn't know about aircraft carriers, but there's no better way to experience these ships than seeing them for yourself in person. You don't need to join the Navy to do so. You can find one that's been converted into a museum ship.

Some of the oldest ships in active military service today include the USS Constitution, which was around when George Washington was alive. So age doesn't automatically consign a ship to the scrapyard, but eventually, it's time for a well-earned retirement. The U.S. Navy has a couple of options when it comes to decommissioned ships, one of which is converting them into a museum exhibit. The Navy has a lot of U.S. battleships you can visit. Here, we'll take a look at aircraft carriers specifically. Each of the following engineering marvels below lets you set foot on them and experience history with all five senses.