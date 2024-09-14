What Battle Had The Most Aircraft Carriers Sunk And Which Ships Were They?

On December 7, 1941, the Imperial Japanese Navy launched a devastating surprise attack against the United States naval base at Pearl Harbor. Following the loss of more than 2,400 military and civilian lives was a series of U.S. Navy defeats that seemed to position Japan as a clear victor in the Pacific Theater. Key to the naval conflicts at Pearl Harbor and the subsequent Battle of Wake Island, the Philippines, New Guinea, and Dutch East Indies campaigns were aircraft carriers. The fighters and bombers launched from their decks were capable of causing significant damage. Significant enough, in fact, that when one is lost, it's a critical blow to the full force of the navy fleet.

That's one reason why the Battle of Midway is considered the turning point of the Pacific Theater. Though Japan had a strong footing until June 1942, a key strategic move by the United States shifted the advantage, allowing the U.S. Navy the chance to push west and reclaim territories lost in the early stages of the war. Though many ships were lost during the dozens of engagements in the Pacific waters, it was at Midway that the most aircraft carriers were sunk. Though the United States did suffer losses at Midway, it was the Imperial Navy that limped away with a bruised ego and four carriers lighter.

[Featured image by U.S. Navy via Wikimedia Commons | Cropped and scaled |Public Domain]