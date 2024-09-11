What Exactly Does An Aircraft Carrier Do And Why Is It So Important?

Carriers may as many as 6,500 men and women working aboard. Not to mention there are roughly 90 airplanes and helicopters ready for deployment at a moments notice. The sheer capacity allows carriers, along with the rest of a carrier group if necessary, to provide disaster relief and security for allies all around the globe. When America wants an airbase in another country, there are negotiations can take months if not years to settle. That's not the case for aircraft carriers, which can go just about anywhere there's water.

As long as they remain within international waters, the U.S. has this sovereign territory within arm's reach of most nations. A carrier's presence alone can serve as a diplomatic move that neutralizes a pending threat. They can also serve as a way to strengthen alliances when a land-bound base could raise foreign relations concerns. For example, there are instances in which one nation may welcome the idea of America building a base within their borders, but a neighboring nation is not amenable to having U.S. forces so close by.

When Bill Clinton was the President of the United States in 1993, he visited the USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN-71) in Norfolk, Virginia, and said, "When word of crisis breaks out in Washington, it's no accident the first question that comes to everyone's lips is; where is the nearest carrier?"

