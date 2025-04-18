What Does The US Navy Do With Decommissioned Ships?

Ships in the United States Navy can fulfill their service for anywhere between 25 to 53 years, depending on the vessel. If a ship retires, it's turned over to the Navy Inactive Ships Office which will oversee its inactivation, storage, maintenance, and disposal. The decommissioning process starts with the ship's name being struck from the Navy Vessel Register. A ship can remain inactive for years before it's finally removed from the Navy's inventory completely. The decommissioning of the USS Enterprise, the first nuclear-powered aircraft carrier, started in 2012. Its name wasn't struck until 2017 and remains inactive as of this writing, waiting to be dismantled.

Being dismantled is only one of the multiple possible outcomes for a U.S. Navy vessel. Any ship that's been classified as historically significant may be donated to any state in the country through the Navy's Ship Donation Program. Displaying a ship at a museum commemorates naval heritage and promotes interest in national defense. Also, a decommissioned ship's usefulness can extend beyond its active service life as part of the SINKEX Program (Sink Exercise). Through this initiative, a decommissioned vessel can participate in multi-national exercises and allow armed forces to test weapon capabilities.

Alternatively, decommissioned ships may be sold to private ship-dismantling contractors. Once the ship's hull is demilitarized, the contractors will tow the ship to their facility, remove and dismantle any hazardous materials, and break the vessel down into scrap metal.

