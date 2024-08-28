Why Did The Navy Sink Aircraft Carrier CV/CVA-34 (USS Oriskany) & Where Is It Now?

USS Oriskany (CVA-34), named after the 1777 Battle of Oriskany, was an Essex-class aircraft carrier that stood 872-feet long with a beam of 147.5 feet. The US Navy commissioned her in 1950 and designated the carrier CV-34. However, in a Navy-wide effort to distinguish the difference between anti-submarine carriers (CVS) and others, the Navy reclassified the Oriskany as an attack carrier (CVA) in 1952. She earned herself two battle stars for her service during the Korean War and 10 for the Vietnam War. She was decommissioned once in 1957 while she underwent a significant overhaul, including a new flight deck. She was recommissioned in 1959 where she served until retirement in June 1976.

Every naval vessel enjoys a different retirement. Some become floating museums, others are scrapped, but the Oriskany was sunk. American carriers are particularly tough to sink and the last one to sink at war was in 1945. So it comes as no surprise to hear that the USS Oriskany was intentionally sunk. Furthermore, she was the first naval warship to be intentionally sunk and has served as the largest artificial reef. Japan was initially interested in buying the carrier to turn it into a floating museum, but they decided against it. The Navy tried scrapping her but there were environmental concerns.

The Navy spent years cleaning and removing all hazardous materials from the Oriskany. By the time that was done, the it worked with Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC), and Escambia County in Florida to sink the carrier.

