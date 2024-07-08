The Last US Aircraft Carrier Sunk At War: All About The USS Bismarck Sea

These days, the United States has more aircraft carriers than any other country in the world. As of this writing, the U.S. has 11 aircraft carriers and is building more to replace some of its older vessels. The latest carrier class, the Gerald R. Ford, contains the world's largest aircraft carrier capable of carrying close to 100 aircraft. These U.S. aircraft carriers are extremely hard to sink, but that hasn't always been the case. Since the U.S. began using carriers in 1922, several have been claimed by Davy Jones' locker.

Losing an aircraft carrier is a significant loss for any nation, as they don't merely hold a host of aircraft. These carriers are also staffed by hundreds if not thousands of sailors. Since the U.S. began using them in war, over a dozen have been sunk or damaged so severely they were scuttled.

Of course, some were purposely destroyed when testing atomic weapons, but most of America's lost carriers met their fates during wartime operations. Fortunately, the U.S. hasn't lost a carrier in a long time, and with any luck, that will remain the case. The last U.S. aircraft carrier that was sunk during battle was the USS Bismarck Sea (CVE-95), which was used as an escort carrier capable of holding 27 aircraft. It was taken out by two Japanese kamikaze aircraft during the Battle of Iwo Jima on February 21, 1945.