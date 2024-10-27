5 Of The Oldest Military Ships Still In Active Service Today

The USS Nimitz (CVN-68) was commissioned on May 3, 1975. It's named for Pacific Fleet Commander Chester W. Nimitz of World War II, and she is the first of her class. When she was built, the Nimitz was one of the largest warships ever constructed, and she continues on active service. The Nimitz is a massive vessel displacing 100,000 tons of seawater, and her full complement consists of 3,200 sailors and another 2,480 in her air wing.

Advertisement

While the Nimitz was built more than half a century ago, she finished a Refueling and Complex Overhaul (ROH) in 2001, bringing her systems up to 21st-century standards. Throughout her service history, the Nimitz has participated in several operations, including Operation Eagle Claw, which was the failed rescue of embassy staff in Tehran, Iran. Additionally, the Nimitz partook in the Gulf of Sidra Incident, Operations Desert Storm, Southern Watch, Iraqi Freedom, and Enduring Freedom.

The Nimitz is not only the oldest-serving aircraft carrier still in service for the U.S. Navy, she's also the oldest aircraft carrier in the world. Despite her age, she remains a highly capable vessel with a lethal air force that can be deployed anywhere in the world. Despite this, aircraft carriers have a service life of around 50 years, and in September 2024, the Navy instated a plan to retire the ship in 2026.

Advertisement