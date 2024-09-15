Navies have always been important components of geopolitical power. From the ancient armadas of the Egyptians and the Greeks to the modern fleets of the British and the Americans, the might of a nation's navy has dictated security, influence, and power.

However, naval power is anything but consistent. British victory over the larger Spanish Armada in 1588 proved that sometimes speed and agility were preferable to sheer size. Conversely, British dominance in the 19th and 20th centuries showed that numbers were very much crucial in suppressing one's enemy, as they did against the Imperial German Navy during World War I.

At special moments through the course of human conflict, historical significance can be located not so much in a nation's fleet but in a single, incredible ship. Some of these are ships unique in their design, such as HMS Dreadnought, which revolutionized naval combat and triggered an arms race. Other ships unique in performance like USS Enterprise, the most decorated ship in American history. Then there are the ships with a legendary connection to their country and commander, most notably HMS Victory, which Admiral Horatio Nelson led into a battle that changed the course of history.

Here are 10 of the most historically significant warships in military history.