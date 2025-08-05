How Many U.S. Battleships Can You Still Visit?

When you think about museums, you may picture something like the renowned Louvre Museum in Paris or the Museum of Modern Art in New York City. Museums are more than just Monet and the Mona Lisa, though. In the U.S., you can visit what many have dubbed floating museums — retired Navy battleships.

Battleships are large, armored warships that are heavily armed with large-caliber guns and torpedoes. The first were constructed in the late 19th century and used heavily through World War II. After the war ended, battleships were retired due to changes in modern warfare and advancements in weapons and technology. While you can't simply put a battleship into a museum, you certainly can transform such a ship into a floating exhibition.

Today, there are eight intact battleships around the country that you can visit, along with the sites of two sunken ones. They offer a glimpse back in time and help to remind us of all that went into the Allies' effort to turn the tide of World War II.