All About The Most Decorated US Battleship: The USS New Jersey

The battleship New Jersey's war-time service did not end with its decommissioning in June 1948. In fact, it would be recommissioned several more times. The first was during the Korean War, where its guns were brought to bear in tours during 1951 and 1953. The New Jersey would next be recommissioned in April 1968 for service during the Vietnam War, becoming the world's only operating battleship. Once the ship was fitted with new electronics and a helicopter landing pad she would proceed to Vietnam where the vessel would fire nearly 10,000 rounds of ammunition on enemy targets. Decommissioned after its Vietnam service in December 1969, the New Jersey was called on for one final duty assignment. Recommissioned personally by President Ronald Reagan on Dec. 28, 1982, who referred to the New Jersey as "this magnificent ship," the ship was updated with Tomahawk Cruise Missiles before firing its guns during the Lebanon Crisis of 1983 through 1984. The New Jersey would see further stints in the Pacific and the Persian Gulf before its final decommissioning in February 1991.

The New Jersey has earned many accolades for its long history of service to the United States. First is that it holds the distinction of the longest service of any battleship. Adding to this are the 19 commendations and awards that make it the most decorated battleship in U.S. history. Some of these include nine battle stars for World War II, four for the Korean War and two battle stars along with a Navy Unit Commendation for the Vietnam War. The legacy and story of the U.S.S. New Jersey carries on in its present mission as a museum ship in Camden, New Jersey.