Where Is The USS Intrepid Now & Why Is This Aircraft Carrier Famous?

Laid down on December 1, 1941, and commissioned on August 16, 1943, the Essex-class aircraft carrier USS Intrepid was one of 24 of its kind built during World War II. Having been launched so late in the war, Intrepid, also known as the Fighting "I," missed out on pivotal maneuvers like the brilliant victory over the Imperial Japanese Navy at Midway. She did, however, participate in the largest naval battle ever at Leyte Gulf as part of the Philippines campaign, assisted in the invasion of Okinawa island, sank the otherwise unsinkable Japanese battleship Musashi, and sustained several kamikaze attacks in the process.

A few scraps at Wake Island and Eniwetok added to Intrepid's service history, which included sinking two Japanese battleships, but she otherwise didn't see the same degree of conflict before the war's end as her sister ships — USS Enterprise, Yorktown, and Hornet, all of which were at the tide-changing Battle of Midway. Still, the Fighting "I" made a name for herself throughout her entire service, even after she was converted into an attack carrier post-war.

The Intrepid had a fairly long service history. She served in the U.S. Navy for just over 30 years, participating in World War II and the Vietnam War before being berthed at Pier 86 in New York's Hudson River, where she remains today. While her active time at war could be enough to earn her notoriety, Intrepid has been part of fascinating moments in history to warrant her fame today.