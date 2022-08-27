NASA's 5 Hazards Of Human Spaceflight Explained

For astronauts traveling to space, its a given that living quarters are going to be cramped. Further, the only real human contact you have is the small team aboard the ship with you, and you're extremely far away from your home and family, living under very stressful circumstances. Conditions like these can be a potent recipe for cabin fever, impacting astronauts' mental health. This isolation, when compounded by the other stresses that go with embarking on a space mission, can cause unclear thinking, making the potential for mistakes much higher.

There are many ways NASA has worked to combat this. NASA's Human Research Program developed the acronym CONNECT for astronauts to remember during their mission to help them cope with the feeling of isolation. This acronym stands for Community, to realize that what they're doing is important to society; Openness, to have an open-minded attitude towards difficulties; Networking, to encourage interaction with others; Needs, to make sure they account for basic health such as sleeping and eating; Expeditionary Mindset, to have a headstrong attitude towards challenges; Countermeasures, to practice stress-reducing activities; and Training, to remember to practice enhancing their skills.

Furthermore, NASA is conducting research to help try and detect early signs of impaired mental functioning in order to keep space missions running smoothly.