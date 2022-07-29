Scientists Discover Space Travel Accelerates Aging

Space travel, as enticing as it sounds, comes with a smorgasbord of health risks due to the effect of weightlessness and radiation exposure. One of the most prominent effects of long-term stay in space habitats is the loss of bone mass, something NASA is studying quite closely. New research now claims that living in space can also accelerate the process of bone aging.

Published in the Nature Scientific Reports, the study comes courtesy of Anna-Maria Liphardt, a sports scientist at the Friedrich Alexander University (Erlangen-Nuremberg) in collaboration with experts from Canada, Germany, and the United States. As part of the lengthy investigation, 14 male and three female astronauts had their tibia and radius bones assessed for bone density and strength after returning from long missions.

It was found that even 12 months after their return from space, more than half of the astronauts had a 2% reduction in bone strength and mineral density. That number might not sound significant, but in the words of Liphardt, "it corresponds to age-related bone loss of at least a decade." Some of the astronauts examined as part of the research already exhibited irreparable damage to a crucial tissue called trabeculae.