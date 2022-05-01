How Long Term Space Travel Will Affect The Human Body

If we one day want to send astronauts to another planet, we're going to need to learn about what being in space for a long time does to the human body. Most of what we know about the effects of spending time in space comes from studying astronauts who visit the International Space Station (ISS). Astronauts typically go to the ISS for periods of six months, but some stay there for longer, like NASA astronaut Mark Vande Hei who recently spent 355 days in orbit. Looking at the effects on astronauts like Vande Hei can help researchers estimate what the effect of longer missions, like those lasting years, might be.

One of the most noticeable sources of change to the body in space is the lack of gravity. Without the force of gravity pushing down, fluids tend to pool in the upper parts of the body. That is what gives astronauts the famous "puffy face" look as fluids collect in the head. Some researchers think this movement of fluids is responsible for another common effect of spaceflight, which is reduced eyesight. Astronauts' eyeballs may be squished by this pooling fluid, making their eyesight worse.

Another problem caused by lack of gravity is muscle loss. When bodies don't have to work against the force of gravity to stay upright, muscles are used much less and so waste away over time. That's why astronauts on the ISS spend so much time exercising. As you might expect, floating around without gravity gives some people motion sickness, as well. Called space sickness or, technically, space adaptation syndrome, this happens when people find it hard to adjust to microgravity and can experience nausea, vertigo, or headaches.