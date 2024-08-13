What US Aircraft Carrier Turned Museum Is Docked In Corpus Christi, Texas?

The aircraft carriers employed by the United States Navy are truly works of engineering art. They're not just giant boats, they're entire traveling naval bases that are large enough to house thousands of soldiers and sailors and equipped with the technology to safely and efficiently launch all kinds of air vehicles. When you have a model of engineering on your hands like that, you put it to good use. Even if you have an aircraft carrier that's not actively engaging in maritime activities, it wouldn't be right to just let it rot in the ocean.

Such is the story of the oldest remaining Essex-class aircraft carrier, the USS Lexington. Originally created to fight in World War II, the USS Lexington was nearing the end of its operational rope in the late 1980s. Rather than scrap such a majestic vehicle for parts, a concentrated effort between naval forces and the city of Corpus Christi, Texas, resulted in the ship being permanently enshrined off the city's coast as a living museum of the United States' naval and aviation achievements, alongside similar museum vessels like the USS Intrepid and the USS Yorktown in New York and South Carolina, respectively.