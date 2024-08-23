Which U.S. Navy Aircraft Carrier Had The Shortest Service Life And What Happened To It?

In the early morning hours of Sunday, December 7, 1941, a strike force of 353 aircraft from the Land of the Rising Sun poked the sleeping bear that was the United States by launching a sneak attack on the naval base at Pearl Harbor in Oahu, Hawaii, that left the Pacific Fleet a shambles.

In just one hour and 15 minutes, the Imperial Japanese Navy managed to kill 2,403 people, leaving another 1,178 wounded. The attack destroyed 169 planes and two battleships (the USS Arizona and the USS Oklahoma). On the flipside, Japanese forces only lost 129 military personnel, 29 planes, and five of its stealthy low profile "midget" submarines.

Fortunately for the Pacific Fleet, its aircraft carriers — USS Lexington (CV-2), USS Saratoga (CV-3), and USS Enterprise (CV-6) — weren't in port, so the Japanese fleet couldn't find them, leaving them unscathed. Before that date, the Navy had six operational aircraft carriers, with three others — USS Ranger (CV-4), USS Yorktown (CV-5), and USS Wasp (CV-7) — serving as part of the Atlantic Fleet.

The seventh aircraft carrier to enter service was the USS Hornet(CV-8), which was commissioned a mere 48 days before Pearl Harbor. It would eventually become famous for participating in a number of high-profile operations but also for having the shortest service life of any U.S. aircraft carrier.