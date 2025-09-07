13 Of The Most Reliable Cars From The 2000s That Are Still Worth Buying

While new cars offer all the latest features, price tags today for models that have just rolled off the assembly line can be quite high to say the least. There's still a selection of cars that sit around the $20,000 range, whether you want a compact sedan or crossover SUV. Even with the inevitable depreciation of a car, model years that have been on the used market for a few years aren't dropping back to levels seen before the pandemic.

However, some brands luckily build cars that last. Particularly, if you're looking to save as much money as possible, looking at used cars from the 2000s from automakers such as Toyota, Ford, and Nissan is not only massively affordable, but, perhaps, more importantly, they're reliable. Having confidence that you won't spend more time at the repair shop than on the road is paramount when buying a used car of any age, which makes the following models incredibly attractive options.