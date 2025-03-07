The Best Years For Nissan Maxima (And Some To Avoid)

The Nissan Maxima is a sleek, stylish vehicle that's been around since the 1980s. In its latest years, it managed to offer staggering levels of horsepower, which helped to make its high price point of over $38,000 seem far more reasonable. Its specs and features were impressive enough to label this car as a flagship for Nissan, with few other sedans able to surpass — or even match — what it had on offer. The model found some impressive sales numbers across its lifespan, only truly falling off by the time the 2020s hit.

Unfortunately, Nissan discontinued the Maxima after 42 years of production, with its final year being 2023. While rumors of a 2026 Maxima have been circulating, anyone interested in this car and its history will be forced to look to used models. If you're careful enough to focus on the Maxima's best years, you'll likely be happy with what you get. But you should also keep an eye out for the Maxima's worst years, as certain generations have suffered through multiple complaints and recalls.

To rank the models listed here, this article uses aggregated data from multiple sources, including J.D. Power, CarComplaints, Cars.com, Kelly Blue Book, and NHTSA recalls.