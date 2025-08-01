The Best Honda Civic Models To Buy Used (And Which Years You Should Avoid)
The long-running Honda Civic has been an easy sell. It has proved to be a huge success for the Japanese brand since debuting in 1972, with around 30 million units being sold in the first five decades of production. It's nothing extravagant, but rather a simple car that does many things so well and continues to hold plenty of appeal mainly because of its affordable price point, decent performance, good fuel economy, impressive practicality, and strong reputation for reliability. Between the regular models and souped up versions such as the very special Civic Type R, Si, and SiR, the Honda Civic has reached almost mythical status among Honda fans.
But you'll find that appreciation for the Civic varies depending on the model year you're considering. This is because despite enjoying the best of reputation for reliability, some Civic models can be less dependable than expected. Take the 2001 Honda Civic. It is seen as the most troublesome and the one to avoid by Car Complaints because it is afflicted by fault after fault, with transmission problems being its major pain point.
Fortunately for potential buyers, there are a lot more reliable Honda Civic models with very few known issues and ability to last between 200,000 to 300,000 miles with proper care and regular maintenance. Also, maintenance cost is relatively affordable at $5,639 over a 10-year period, and the probability of a repair being a major issue is only 16.08%, according to CarEdge. So, what years are the best and worst for the Honda Civic?
The best Honda Civic years
As covered in our ranking of the Honda Civic generations, the topmost contender for the best Honda Civic years is the fourth Civic generation sold from the 1988 through 1991 model years. This generation checked all the boxes with its affordability, reliability, efficiency, as well as sleek and aerodynamic design. The fourth Civic generation also marked the introduction of the venerable B16 VTEC engine, which has earned an enviable reputation as a tuner favorite. The engine debuted in the Japanese-market 1989 Honda Civic SiR, where it generated 158 hp.
If your car has to be newer, the 10th generation models sold between the 2016 and 2021 model years might appeal. They offer good reliability, excellent safety, great performance, a comfortable driving experience, as well as modern interior equipment, infotainment system, and safety technologies. However, based on reports on Car Complaints, it might be a good idea to skip the 2016 model, as it can suffer from AC problems, electrical issues, infotainment screen faults, and Bluetooth connectivity troubles.
While the current 11th-generation Honda Civic (2022-present) hasn't been around long enough to get a true picture of its reliability, it seems to be rock-solid so far, and is the best in terms of the latest and greatest tech that the Honda Civic has to offer. You also get a reasonably spacious interior, with 14.8 cubic feet of trunk room in the sedan and a whopping 24.5 cubic feet in hatchback models. Beyond these models, the 2013-15 Honda Civic seems to enjoy a reputation for reliability and affordability, and might be worth checking out if you click with the ninth-gen Civic styling. The sixth-gen Civic (1996–2000) is another worthwhile option, as it is known to be fuel-efficient and highly reliable.
These Honda Civic models don't seem to be very reliable
As already mentioned, the Honda Civic's excellent reliability record doesn't extend to certain models. The seventh-generation Civics offered between 2001 and 2005, in particular, have consistently scored low positions in reliability surveys. The worst year of this generation is inarguably 2001, which also happens to be one of the most hated Honda car models ever made, with transmission failure, poor interior build quality, and engine-related faults like cracked exhaust manifolds and complete engine failure being some of the most common issues affecting it.
In terms of the interior, owners have complained about their headlining sagging or collapsing altogether, and there have also been issues with the door panel upholstery, which tends to get so weak that it comes off the door. Sadly, the 2002 model suffers the same transmission and exhaust manifold problems, along with other common issues like blown head gasket and the airbag warning light coming on repeatedly.
The 2006-2009 Honda Civic models (eight generation) also have lots of complaints lodged against them. This Civic generation is notorious for engine problems, with the majority of drivers generally reporting about cracks in the engine block. Other common faults that you may want to look out for with these models include paint problems, premature tire wear that result from faulty control arms, and the sun visors dropping out or even failing on a regular basis.