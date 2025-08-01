The Best Honda Civic Models To Buy Used (And Which Years You Should Avoid)

The long-running Honda Civic has been an easy sell. It has proved to be a huge success for the Japanese brand since debuting in 1972, with around 30 million units being sold in the first five decades of production. It's nothing extravagant, but rather a simple car that does many things so well and continues to hold plenty of appeal mainly because of its affordable price point, decent performance, good fuel economy, impressive practicality, and strong reputation for reliability. Between the regular models and souped up versions such as the very special Civic Type R, Si, and SiR, the Honda Civic has reached almost mythical status among Honda fans.

But you'll find that appreciation for the Civic varies depending on the model year you're considering. This is because despite enjoying the best of reputation for reliability, some Civic models can be less dependable than expected. Take the 2001 Honda Civic. It is seen as the most troublesome and the one to avoid by Car Complaints because it is afflicted by fault after fault, with transmission problems being its major pain point.

Fortunately for potential buyers, there are a lot more reliable Honda Civic models with very few known issues and ability to last between 200,000 to 300,000 miles with proper care and regular maintenance. Also, maintenance cost is relatively affordable at $5,639 over a 10-year period, and the probability of a repair being a major issue is only 16.08%, according to CarEdge. So, what years are the best and worst for the Honda Civic?