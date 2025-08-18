5 Affordable Harley-Davidson Motorcycles Perfect For Beginner Riders

Harley-Davidson and "beginner-friendly" are not phrased typically spoken in the same breath, but that is changing. For decades, the history of Harley-Davidson was one of expensive, ostentatious, and hard to handle bikes, which only skilled riders would even dare to entertain. These were 700-pound behemoths with chrome everything and massive, rumbling V-twin engines. They had torque curves that looked more like cliff faces than a gentle hills. But the Milwaukee company has realized, presumably, in the past two decades that not every rider wants to spend years on other bikes before getting their Harley wings.

To that end, Harley has been making (some) machines that actually have reasonable weight, a predictable power delivery, and modern safety features — things new riders need to survive their first few thousand miles. What's more, the brand has done this while maintaining that classic Harley-Davidson experience. After all, beginner-friendly doesn't mean watered-down, boring or compromised.

These bikes still sound like proper Harleys, still turn heads at traffic lights, and still perform. They're just engineered to be less likely to kill you while you're learning the ropes. The best part? You won't outgrow them quickly. These Harley motorcycles can remain your go-to bike for years of riding adventures.