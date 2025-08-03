Are Used Harley-Davidsons A Good Deal? What To Know Before Buying
Buying a brand-new Harley-Davidson motorcycle can be an expensive luxury. If you're a fan of the iconic brand and would love to own one without paying showroom prices, a good option is to purchase used. While there are some things to consider before buying an older Harley, they are often 30 to 40% cheaper than new bikes, all while providing the same unmistakable rumble and style of Milwaukee's big twins. Other American cruisers tend to lose their value very quickly, but Harleys tend to hold theirs over time. That's especially true for certain models.
Harleys like Street Glides and Sportsters retain much of their value thanks to their legendary look and customization options. For riders craving that timeless feel, chrome, torque, and the trademark V-twin potato-potato idle of a Harley, buying second-hand could be a great choice. It's a way for you to park the world-famous brand in your driveway while someone else takes the biggest depreciation hit.
What to watch out for when buying a used Harley
When searching for an older Harley, there are some models you may want to steer clear of because of the many quirks they can have. Bikes built before 2000 often use solid-mounted Evo engines without balance shafts, leading to more vibration throughout the motorcycle. The Twin Cam 88 engines (1999–2006) are generally solid, but are known for stock cam chain tensioners that wear out and should be upgraded to hydraulic or gear-driven systems. Make sure to check service records carefully or look for aftermarket gear-driven conversions that will fix the problem.
Approach heavily modified bikes with caution. Harleys have a large aftermarket culture with a great deal of parts, so you'll see plenty of custom exhausts, air filters, and tuners. Bad tune jobs can shorten an engine's life. Another major piece of the puzzle is insurance. Due to Harley's theft rate and brand premiums, coverage often costs more than a comparable American cruiser. That makes verifying clean titles and proper documentation even more important, helping avoid serious headaches if something goes wrong.
Numerous options for maintaining and customizing your bike
One major reason riders still prefer used Harleys is how simple they are to keep on the road. You'll never have a hard time finding parts, no matter if you're restoring a decades-old Evo or tweaking a more modern Twin Cam. The massive catalog of both OEM and aftermarket options enables you to rebuild or customize nearly anything, truly making the bike your own. But there is a caveat: Going to an authorized dealership for labor will cost you a pretty penny, which is why many owners handle routine maintenance and minor repairs themselves to save money.
Some classic Harleys make great project bikes, creating a rewarding experience for owners who aren't afraid to roll up their sleeves and get a little greasy. It also makes buying used a great option if you like being more hands-on with your bike. It's an affordable path into the Harley-Davidson lifestyle. Some would say the biggest bonus to owning a Harley is tapping into one of the most passionate rider communities anywhere. Local clubs, national rallies, and a plethora of online forums make it easy to get advice, share stories, or track down rare parts. That network helps keep older Harleys rolling strong.