Are Used Harley-Davidsons A Good Deal? What To Know Before Buying

Buying a brand-new Harley-Davidson motorcycle can be an expensive luxury. If you're a fan of the iconic brand and would love to own one without paying showroom prices, a good option is to purchase used. While there are some things to consider before buying an older Harley, they are often 30 to 40% cheaper than new bikes, all while providing the same unmistakable rumble and style of Milwaukee's big twins. Other American cruisers tend to lose their value very quickly, but Harleys tend to hold theirs over time. That's especially true for certain models.

Harleys like Street Glides and Sportsters retain much of their value thanks to their legendary look and customization options. For riders craving that timeless feel, chrome, torque, and the trademark V-twin potato-potato idle of a Harley, buying second-hand could be a great choice. It's a way for you to park the world-famous brand in your driveway while someone else takes the biggest depreciation hit.