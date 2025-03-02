12 Key Tips Every New Harley-Davidson Rider Should Know

Undeniable style: It's an engrained feature of the Harley-Davidson emblem. The history of the Harley-Davidson brand is littered with tremendous feats of engineering, new trails blazed in aesthetics and design, and even a few iconic crossovers, including with the American military. Harley-Davidson has been with the American people for over a century, and just like America itself, the brand has seen reinvention and reinvigoration through numerous fronts. Whether during the AMF years when snowmobiles entered the H-D lexicon, or in the era since, when an investor group including co-founder Aurthur Davidson's grandson took the reigns, American muscle has frequently centered on the Harley brand.

Motorcycle enthusiasts are frequently charmed by the bold style and classic sound of a Harley. The Street Glide remains among the most popular motorcycle models across all brands, and Harley-Davidson sits neck and neck with Honda for the top spot among motorcycle manufacturers in the United States. But Harleys aren't like other motorcycles. Whether you're a seasoned rider saddling up on a Harley for the first time or a newcomer to the motorcycle arena considering one for your first foray, there are some important things you'll want to keep in mind about these bikes. These are some of the most important tips for new Harley riders that will keep you safe on the road and loving your new chopper.

