10 High-Tech Motorcycle Helmets You Didn't Even Know Existed
Motorcycle helmets have come a long way over the years. They had humble beginnings in the early 1900s with limited protection for riders and no other features to speak of. Today's options have developed into high-tech marvels that not only keep those who ride safe but comfortable and offer a variety of functions to make the experience even better. Modern helmets from major brands cater to whatever needs are required of them — whether it's professional racing or simply everyday riding.
Many are built with the best materials, including carbon fiber and polycarbonate, for maximum durability and minimal weight. Built-in Bluetooth headsets for taking calls and listening to music, augmented reality displays powered by AI, customizable ventilation, and even hydration systems are now the standard in the highest-end models on the market. It must feel like a quantum leap for seasoned riders who remember the old days.
Even with all the updates, the helmet's purpose has never changed — keep riders protected from the potential dangers of doing it. Brands that make the best options continue to find more and more ways to do that better while offering a diverse set of other benefits, making things a bit sophisticated. For example, there are more aerodynamic designs that are better at reducing wind resistance; some have advanced padding to better transfer the energy of an impact, and there are even noise-isolating materials included in some models to enhance focus while riding.
For those looking for the best and most advanced helmets out there today, there are at least 10 that stand out. Each one is a blend of safety, technology, and comfort, and truly offers a glimpse into the future of riding gear.
Forcite MK1S
The Forcite MK1S is one of the smartest motorcycle helmets out there right now. It not only has a sleek and comfortable design but it's packed with several advanced features. Of the most notable is its AI-powered voice command system, ensuring riders stay connected on the road without sacrificing safety by using their hands. The voice command system can be used to make calls, play music, input directions, and more, thanks to built-in speakers and a microphone. Additionally, a small 4K video camera is included below the visor that can seamlessly record rides.
To make much of this possible, the Forcite MK1S is fully equipped with Bluetooth and GPS connectivity. However, the standout and arguably most advanced feature of the helmet is its augmented reality (AR) navigation, which projects directions on the visor, allowing riders to move around safely and know exactly where they're headed without taking the focus off the road. It's especially beneficial when navigating complex, unfamiliar, or congested cities, where quick directional cues are necessary.
Overall, the Forcite MK1S is a real powerhouse and on the cutting edge of technology and safety. It caters to all types of riders, but most likely those who are seasoned or want the most advanced gear. Those who do get it will be making a significant investment as well, as it retails for about $1,099. Still, with its durability and quality, the Forcite MK1S should last a long time.
Sena Stryker
While you might know about the Sena Stryker for its lightweight, full-face design and comfortability, it comes packed with some high-tech features — especially when it comes to audio. The helmet is equipped with Harman Kardon speakers and a microphone that offers premium sound quality whether it's music, podcasts, or phone calls. There's also seamless Bluetooth connectivity and a Mesh Intercom system, meaning riders can easily stay connected with each other effortlessly, similar to the Forcite MK1S.
Another bonus with the Sena Stryker is its LED taillight for enhanced nighttime visibility, adding an extra layer of safety. The retractable sun visor is another thoughtful addition, offering convenience and eye protection for riders on sunny days. When you get down to the nitty-gritty details of the helmet's build, too, the materials meet all safety certifications while remaining light and comfortable. The inside of the Sena Stryker is also equipped with several sections of padding and carefully positioned vents so riders' heads never get too hot.
As far as price point goes, it's about half as expensive as the Forcite MK1S at $499. This makes sense without the AR visor and some of the other features. Even so, the Sena Stryker offers some affordability while still having a lot of excellent tech for those seeking it.
CrossHelmet X1
The CrossHelmet X1 is the epitome of futuristic design and functionality. It might be the most advanced full-faced motorcycle helmet on the market. Its design is made from premium materials that look straight out of a sci-fi movie and comes with a rear-view camera on the back that provides riders with 360-degree visibility. This is a competitive addition, as it virtually eliminates blind spots and significantly enhances safety.
A heads-up display (HUD) built into the visor projects critical information, including speed, navigation, incoming calls, and more — enabling riders to access data instantly without taking their eyes off the road ahead. The CrossHelmet X1 also has a top-tier AI voice command and sound control system, allowing riders to control ambient noise levels, meaning they can create a customized audio environment for focus and quiet if they choose.
It doesn't end there, either. There are also speakers, touchpad controls, and high-visibility LEDs on the outside so riders will remain aware of others on the road at night or in low-visibility conditions. The CrossHelmet X1 also comes with a smartphone app that can help riders personalize their design and settings for what ride statistics are shown on the HUD and more. Riders will find that this helmet prioritizes tech, style, and durability. The price point reflects that, too, at $1,799. While it's more of a luxury investment for some, this is motorcycle helmet innovation at its finest.
Shoei Neotec 2
The Shoei Neotec 2 is a premium option for riders who want versatility and comfort. It's a modular helmet, meaning the chin guard can be raised or lowered, an ideal aspect for those who value the flexibility of switching between full-face and open-face configurations. The standout high-tech feature of the Shoei Neotec 2 is its aerodynamic shell design that specifically minimizes wind resistance and enhances stability when traveling at higher speeds. Indentations and other shapes on the outside of the shell were strategically placed for that reason. Additionally, the helmet comes with a built-in sun shield to protect against glare.
Another advanced part of the Shoei Neotec 2 is its noise-isolating cheek pads on the inside, which actively reduce wind and road noise for a quieter riding experience. Shoei also created an advanced airflow system inside the helmet with specific ventilation ports to ensure cool air flows through on longer journeys or road trips. As far as communication features go, it has that too. The helmet is designed to seamlessly integrate with the Sena SRL communication system that can be bought separately, offering hands-free calling, music streaming, navigation, and more.
Interested motorcyclists will pay about $599 for the Shoei Neotec 2, which can fit the budgets of those looking for quality and advanced gear. This helmet is an even balance of style, safety, and adaptability, and it's quickly become a favorite among a diverse group of riders.
Klim Krios Karbon Adventure
The Klim Krios Karbon Adventure helmet is a standout for several reasons. Most importantly, the build is a nearly complete carbon fiber construction, automatically ensuring lightweight durability and exceptional comfort for riders. It weighs significantly less than many other high-tech helmets on this list, reducing neck strain for longer or rougher rides. Its advanced Bluetooth technology also enables seamless communication and navigation, making it a practical choice for riders headed on-road or off-road.
Like the Shoei Neotec 2, the Klim Krios Karbon Adventure helmet was built with an airflow system that includes 10 vents to prevent riders from overheating, even in particularly challenging conditions. The most interesting aspect of the Klim Krios Karbon Adventure helmet is that it comes in various designs tailored for on-road or off-road, offering versatility and allowing riders to select a style that matches their needs. Additionally, while the visor has a wide field of vision for riders and a tint to protect their eyes on bright days, it can be removed and compatible with goggles for off-roading.
Considering all the details, the high-tech aspects of the Klim Krios Karbon Adventure are really its carbon-fiber build, ventilation, and Bluetooth. It doesn't have AI or a HUD like some more advanced helmets, but it's still a stylish, adaptable, and capable companion at $549.
Bell Race Star Flex DLX
The Bell Race Star Flex DLX is a high-performance helmet tailored to professional racers and speed enthusiasts. Like the Klim Krios Karbon Adventure, it's high-tech because it's made with a lightweight carbon fiber shell. It is equipped with the Panovision ProTint photochromic shield visor, which automatically adapts to light conditions for optimal visibility. For example, on a sunny day, it will be tinted. At night, it clears up — whatever provides the best vision for the amount of light. Given its racer-minded design, the Bell Race Star Flex DLX is aerodynamic and wind tunnel tested, so it remains stable at extreme speeds, reducing drag and inspiring confidence in riders.
Confidence will also be found in the helmet's safety measures. The padding inside the Bell Race Star Flex DLX offers superior energy absorption, providing additional protection to riders in case of a crash. It's also completely removable and washable, providing continued comfort and hygiene for years. Ventilation tech is another advanced aspect of the helmet, with strategically placed vents to provide unrestricted airflow.
There's no question that the Bell Race Star DLX is essential for competitive and serious riders and those who appreciate some advanced technology, but not too much. It's priced at about $819 and remains a top performance and safety choice.
AGV Pista GP RR
Another racing-focused, but still advanced design, is the AGV Pista GP RR. It has a design inspired by the MotoGP, the premier motorcycle racing championship in the world, and meets FIM Racing Homologation standards. With that in mind, the build includes a carbon fiber shell for the reduced weight on the rider's head and neck, limiting fatigue. What makes the AGV Pista GP RR truly high-tech is its integrated hydration system, which allows those who wear it to stay hydrated through a small drinking neck without removing the helmet. During races, this is an essential advantage.
Similar to the Bell Race Star Flex DLX, moisture-wicking padding on the inside of the AGV Pista GP RR keeps it dry and fresh. It's also easily removable and washable. Expertly placed air vents are also included throughout the helmet to optimize airflow. The large front visor on the helmet also adjusts to lighting instantaneously. A feature unique to the AGV Pista GP RR is the extended coverage down to the upper neck area. It provides additional protection and support.
For riders who demand the very best in performance in safety, who are competing, or who want to feel like they are — the AGV Pista GP RR is top-tier. It retails for around $1,600, a significant investment that could be well worth it.
Schuberth C3 Pro
The Schuberth C3 Pro has earned a reputation as one of the quietest motorcycle helmets on the market. It's quite the engineering marvel, built with an aerodynamic design that reduces wind noise considerably. After tests on the helmet, it achieved a sound level of 82 decibels at speeds exceeding 100 mph — a technological breakthrough. For reference, 82 decibels is the equivalent of the noise level at a crowded restaurant, according to Decibel Pro. A sports crowd or concert would fall somewhere in the 120-decibel range, and the faint sound of leaves rustling is at about 30 decibels. So, while it still falls on the middle to higher end, maintaining the sound level of a crowded restaurant flying 100 mph down a road is impressive and arguably the most high-tech aspect of the Schuberth C3 Pro.
There are still plenty of other beneficial features, however. The helmet offers a built-in sound system and Bluetooth connectivity, allowing for the same hands-free communication and entertainment as other top models. Padding in the Schuberth C3 Pro is also cooled for comfort, especially in warmer seasons. The tinted sun visor provides excellent protection against glare. Considering everything packed inside, the Schuberth C3 Pro is great for touring riders. It's only $399 also, making it one of the most affordable and advanced helmets on the market. It's a practical choice for those seeking a quiet and comfortable riding experience without hurting their wallet.
LS2 Advant Modular Helmet
The LS2 Advant Modular Helmet is all about versatility and smart design, basically being able to do it all while offering useful tech. It's built with a lightweight polycarbonate shell but remains tough enough for any serious impact to protect riders. The helmet meets safety standards for both its full-face and open-face setups. Additionally, the LS2 Advant Modular helmet stays comfortable for any trip length with the hypoallergenic padding materials on the inside and the intake and exhaust ports that help airflow move through on hotter rides. The padding is also removable and washable.
The visor system on the LS2 Advant Modular helmet is clever, featuring an optically correct main visor and a drop-down sun shield to protect against glare when required. There's even a quick-release system that can change it at the rider's discretion instantly. Those looking for advanced features with the LS2 Advant Modular Helmet can find it through its built-in Bluetooth communications system, which, similar to other helmets on this list, provides calls, music, GPS directions, and more.
While there might not be an absolute standout, knock-your-socks-off tech feature with the LS2 Advant Modular Helmet, it's the combination of everything that makes it one of the cutting-edge helmets out there. At around $449, it's also more affordable than some.
Sena Outrush Bluetooth Modular Helmet
Sena makes exceptional helmets, which is why the Sena Outrush Bluetooth Modular Helmet makes our list. It combines affordability and high-tech functionality. It's equipped with Bluetooth 5 technology, allowing for hands-free navigation, calls, music, and more. As a bonus, the helmet also actively filters out road and wind noise to further enhance the audio quality. It's effectively active noise cancellation (ANC) for a motorcycle helmet. The Sena Outrush Bluetooth Modular Helmet is also built with a polycarbonate shell to ensure durability and protection while remaining lightweight.
The standout technological feature of the Sena Outrush Bluetooth Modular Helmet is its ability to seamlessly connect and link up with other Sena helmets. That way, if a group of riders are out on the road together, traveling somewhere, bike-to-bike chats are a breeze. There's also an accompanying smartphone app to help customize the audio and connection experience. Some riders who bought the helmet have argued that the Sena Outrush Bluetooth Modular Helmet "can't be beat" by any other helmet on this list.
That could have something to do with the price point, as it's astonishingly more affordable at $299 with the modern features typically found in helmets at a higher cost.
Methodology
To find the most advanced motorcycle helmets on the market, we evenly weighed technology, safety, comfort, adaptability, and value. Helmets with cutting-edge features like augmented reality, Bluetooth integration, and high-quality build materials ranked better than others left out of the list. We also looked at models with safety certifications and innovative impact protection. Versatility also played a considerable role, as helmets that transition easily between riding conditions offer a type of advanced benefit that appeals to a diverse group of riders. Value for money was also in our methodology, but not as much as the other factors. All the details resulted in this list showcasing helmets that push the boundaries while remaining safe, functional, and comfortable for any riding lifestyle.