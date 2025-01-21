10 High-Tech Motorcycle Helmets You Didn't Even Know Existed

Motorcycle helmets have come a long way over the years. They had humble beginnings in the early 1900s with limited protection for riders and no other features to speak of. Today's options have developed into high-tech marvels that not only keep those who ride safe but comfortable and offer a variety of functions to make the experience even better. Modern helmets from major brands cater to whatever needs are required of them — whether it's professional racing or simply everyday riding.

Advertisement

Many are built with the best materials, including carbon fiber and polycarbonate, for maximum durability and minimal weight. Built-in Bluetooth headsets for taking calls and listening to music, augmented reality displays powered by AI, customizable ventilation, and even hydration systems are now the standard in the highest-end models on the market. It must feel like a quantum leap for seasoned riders who remember the old days.

Even with all the updates, the helmet's purpose has never changed — keep riders protected from the potential dangers of doing it. Brands that make the best options continue to find more and more ways to do that better while offering a diverse set of other benefits, making things a bit sophisticated. For example, there are more aerodynamic designs that are better at reducing wind resistance; some have advanced padding to better transfer the energy of an impact, and there are even noise-isolating materials included in some models to enhance focus while riding.

Advertisement

For those looking for the best and most advanced helmets out there today, there are at least 10 that stand out. Each one is a blend of safety, technology, and comfort, and truly offers a glimpse into the future of riding gear.