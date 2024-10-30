Every Major Motorcycle Helmet Brand Ranked Worst To Best In NHTSA Compliance Testing

A helmet is a helmet, until you're sliding along the asphalt on your noggin. Sure, most motorcycle helmets on the market today meet minimum safety requirements. But does meeting the minimum make a motorcycle helmet brand the best? It turns out that beyond minimum requirements, some brands put in the work to meet stricter safety standards that exceed minimums. Not only that, but some receive outstanding marks when it comes to government testing.

To determine the best motorcycle helmet brands versus the worst, we've taken a look at brand compliance, meaning whether helmets pass rigorous testing standards by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) and which safety standards their products meet or exceed, such as DOT, Snell, ECE, and others.

One note regarding the NHTSA's compliance reporting: NHTSA flags various issues ranging from the failure of a company to file its Manufacturer Identification with the organization to stickers that aren't permanent enough to catastrophic failures in testing. Thus, we've provided an explanation of some noted issues along with the failure rate for each brand, as the nature of the failure determines our overall rankings.

There's a lot to look for when choosing a motorcycle helmet, so here is every major motorcycle helmet brand ranked worst to best. Stay tuned after the list for more on our methodology.