How Long Do Motorcycle Helmets Last And Do They Have An Expiry Date?
Everyday drivers of vehicles of the four-wheeled variety, as a general rule, don't have to concern themselves too much with safety gear. There'll be your seatbelt, of course, and the little kit of safety essentials drivers typically carry in their trunk like a flashlight. Motorcycle riders, meanwhile, need to dress for the occasion.
There's vulnerability inherent in riding, and investing in protective gear is a necessary part of the process. From secure and sturdy footwear to protective jackets, every piece of protective clothing can help increase your chance of survival or mitigating injury in the case of an accident. The most fundamental piece of protective equipment any rider should prioritize first, of course, is a helmet. Riders and passengers alike often simply can't avoid the importance of wearing a helmet on bikes, particularly because they're required in many places around the world including the whole European Union, and in various ways across the United States.
Sadly, it isn't as simple as merely buying a new motorcycle helmet. You also need to consider how long you've had your helmet, and when it needs to be replaced. Let's take a look at the different types available, how long they can last, and what kind of ultimate expiry date they have.
The right type of motorcycle helmet for the job
Wearing a helmet while riding can save your life. Numerous studies have shown this, including one from 1994 that found a recent California law mandating helmets had led to 37.5% less rider deaths than the previous year, "and an estimated 92 to 122 fatalities were prevented." For the best protection, though, there are certain things to look for in a helmet.
In the U.S., helmets must meet Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard (FMVSS) No. 218, a fact evidenced by the DOT label that should be prominently displayed on the helmet itself. These standards from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration require helmets to be three pounds or more, and that they're made with solid components. Uncertified helmets, meanwhile, may be too thin or lack a protective foam interior that could contribute to saving a rider's life.
Helmets don't just have different colors and fits, they also have different face designs. There's a full-face helmet for optimum all-around protection, an open-face helmet that could offer a little more comfort when riding, or a modular helmet for versatility.
It's also important to remember that a helmet that was built to be DOT-compliant may not remain so. Components may become worn or damaged over time, ultimately making the helmet less protective. Manufacturers typically tell you when you should consider a replacement, but a typical rule is every five years, regardless of how much you use it.
How long a helmet may last before needing to be replaced
There may not strictly be an expiration date attached to every motorcycle helmet built, but manufacturers' guidelines and manufacturing dates are still provided for the customer's safety.
Motolegends notes that "... there's no scientific or objective test that enables us to see whether a helmet is still working," acknowledging that a five-year replacement schedule is standard industry advice. This is not the same as an expiration date, though.
Guidelines from Shoei, one of the best-known motorcycle helmet makers in the industry, are vague. The company writes on its site that "SHOEI recommends helmet replacement in 5 years after its first purchased at retail (sic)," regardless of its condition, also noting specific cases in which it recommends replacement regardless of age. These include the liner wearing away or becoming damaged or loose.
Manufacturers also typically recommend replacing a helmet following a drop or accident.
A helmet's protective value relies on it remaining a tight fit, and it's natural for the liner to degrade or wear over time. ChromeBurner Motorgear reports that newer carbon fiber helmets may be used for seven years, while older polycarbonate models are recommended for use for around five years. If the rider uses the helmet a lot, though, it may make sense to replace the helmet even sooner.