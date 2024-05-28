How Long Do Motorcycle Helmets Last And Do They Have An Expiry Date?

Everyday drivers of vehicles of the four-wheeled variety, as a general rule, don't have to concern themselves too much with safety gear. There'll be your seatbelt, of course, and the little kit of safety essentials drivers typically carry in their trunk like a flashlight. Motorcycle riders, meanwhile, need to dress for the occasion.

There's vulnerability inherent in riding, and investing in protective gear is a necessary part of the process. From secure and sturdy footwear to protective jackets, every piece of protective clothing can help increase your chance of survival or mitigating injury in the case of an accident. The most fundamental piece of protective equipment any rider should prioritize first, of course, is a helmet. Riders and passengers alike often simply can't avoid the importance of wearing a helmet on bikes, particularly because they're required in many places around the world including the whole European Union, and in various ways across the United States.

Sadly, it isn't as simple as merely buying a new motorcycle helmet. You also need to consider how long you've had your helmet, and when it needs to be replaced. Let's take a look at the different types available, how long they can last, and what kind of ultimate expiry date they have.