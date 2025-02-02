All About The First Motorcycle Ever Used By The US Military

Since the country was founded, the United States has advanced and evolved its military from top to bottom. While human beings remain its main resource, all branches of the armed forces have implemented technology for different purposes. Some of these machines even first found root in the civilian sector, being retrofitted for wartime purposes. For example, after making waves with casual riders and daredevils alike on U.S streets, motorcycles made their way into the American military at the start of the 20th century.

With World War I raging, the U.S. sought to improve its technological capabilities on the battlefield. Thus, the decision was made to fully embrace bringing motorcycles to the warfront. The first of them was the Harley-Davidson Model J, heavily modified from its civilian counterpart to better suit the war effort. It featured a 61-cubic-inch F-head motor that packed 15 horsepower. It also had a three-speed hand-shift transmission, front suspension, and a gas-powered headlamp, and braked only in the rear.

Although the Model J was one of the most successful Harley-Davidson motorcycles in history, its tenure in the military didn't last long. By the next major conflict, it had been replaced by another model.

