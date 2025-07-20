Is The Harley-Davidson Street 750 Worth Buying? Here's What Owners Say

When searching for a new bike, it doesn't hurt to reach out on sites like Reddit to establish how the community feels at large about the product you're considering. That's what some have done before purchasing a Street 750, and Reddit users are essentially saying "pick another bike." Namely, most Harley enthusiasts recommend either the 883 Iron or 1200 Sportster, claiming that these bikes offer more power and more long-term value than the Street 750.

Furthermore, as these other models are made in America, Harley-Davidson enthusiasts feel that the build quality is better, as opposed to the Indian-made and assembled Street 750 models. The final nail in the coffin as to why most would choose an 883 Iron or 1200 Sportster is because they hold better resale values, due to their higher level of demand.

New buyers are warned that Street models could be difficult to sell on due to the small pool of interested buyers, and that could mean a huge loss when it comes to upgrading in the future. The Street 750 is definitely one of those Harley-Davidson models we all love to hate.