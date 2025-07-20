Is The Harley-Davidson Street 750 Worth Buying? Here's What Owners Say
Harley-Davidson introduced the Street 750 alongside the lesser-powered Street 500 model back in 2014. You won't find either in your local dealer as a brand-new model in 2025, as Harley discontinued the Street 750 back in 2021. Having launched with a sale price of $7,500, with a 55 horsepower liquid-cooled V-twin engine, the Harley-Davidson Street 750 was more accessible than most other models from the iconic American brand at the time, and as such, it went after a different audience.
The model performed especially well in India, which was one of the target audiences for the Street series, in addition to being where the bike was largely built and assembled. However, on home soil in America, the Street 750 received a much colder reception. Many enthusiasts saw the bike as under-powered and lacking in terms of features. What's more, despite the low asking price, many Harley-Davidson fans thought there were other options on the market that offered much more in terms of value.
Most owners saw better value in other options
When searching for a new bike, it doesn't hurt to reach out on sites like Reddit to establish how the community feels at large about the product you're considering. That's what some have done before purchasing a Street 750, and Reddit users are essentially saying "pick another bike." Namely, most Harley enthusiasts recommend either the 883 Iron or 1200 Sportster, claiming that these bikes offer more power and more long-term value than the Street 750.
Furthermore, as these other models are made in America, Harley-Davidson enthusiasts feel that the build quality is better, as opposed to the Indian-made and assembled Street 750 models. The final nail in the coffin as to why most would choose an 883 Iron or 1200 Sportster is because they hold better resale values, due to their higher level of demand.
New buyers are warned that Street models could be difficult to sell on due to the small pool of interested buyers, and that could mean a huge loss when it comes to upgrading in the future. The Street 750 is definitely one of those Harley-Davidson models we all love to hate.
Others enjoyed the Street 750 experience
As with anything, even the most unpopular bikes will find their fans, and the Street 750 is no exception. A period review of the Street 750 from Cycle World reveals that the reviewer found the beginner's Harley-Davidson "very light and maneuverable with neutral steering and good ground clearance." Furthermore, the seating position suited their 5-foot 11-inch frame well, although the seat padding was far too soft for long trips, and much better suited to urban trips, such as commuting.
Despite not sporting that usual Harley-Davidson rumble, the engine was found to provide a wide and very usable power band between 2,000 and 8,000 rpm, with the reviewer citing the liquid-cooled V-twin as the "jewel of the Street 750." However, ultimately, the reviewer admitted that this corner of the market was at the time already flooded with better-equipped and better-built options for the money, an opinion shared by many Harley enthusiasts.