How Much HP Does The Harley-Davidson Sportster S Have & What's Its Top Speed?
Since the launch of its first motorcycle over a century ago, Harley-Davidson has built a cult following for its beautiful bikes that also pack a punch. With its storied history, it's often thought of as a prime example of innovation and has been a staple in American pop culture from movies to TV shows. Through the years, it has released some pretty iconic motorcycle engines, including the innovative Milwaukee-Eight V-twin and reliable Evolution engine. That said, the Harley-Davidson Sportsters that used the beloved EVO engine were officially discontinued a few years ago. Despite being around since 1984, the Evolution engine was axed for good in 2000, leaving a 45-degree V-twin-sized hole in some people's hearts. So, what did Harley-Davidson replace it with (and did it live up to the EVO's reputation)?
Earlier this year, we mentioned how the American motorcycle brand swapped out its Evolution Sportsters for the 2024 Harley-Davidson Sportster S, which uses the liquid-cooled Revolution Max 1250T. Sharing a tuned version of the Pan America 1250 Special engine, Harley-Davidson mentions that it comes with a slightly lower horsepower of 121 horsepower at 7,500 rpm. In comparison, the Pan America Special's Revolution Max 1250 can go as high as 150 horsepower at 8,750 rpm. But how does this actually affect your ride?
What's the top speed of the Harley-Davidson Sportster S?
With several technological advancements in its arsenal, from pre-programed ride modes to the mobile app integration, there's a lot to love about the latest iteration of the Sportster. But, of course, for many people these little additions are all secondary to how fast it can go.
In its independent testing, FastestLaps shares that the Harley-Davidson Sportster S can go as fast as 137 miles per hour and can reach 60 mph in 3.4 seconds. Because of this, the latest iteration of the Sportster actually takes the cake for one of the fastest Harley-Davidson motorcycles ever built. In fact, the Sportster S even marginally beats out the discontinued VRSCA V-Rod that can go as fast as 135 mph and the Road Glide ST, which has been recorded to reach up to 130 mph.
While it's not as fast as other two-wheeled monsters on the road, the Sportster S still joins our list of Harley-Davidson bikes that we think suit seasoned riders best. Apart from its jaw-dropping $16,999 entry-level price tag (plus $550 more if you want the sexy Sharkskin Blue color), our team thinks that most of its added performance-related settings won't really benefit new riders as much as it would those with more experience. If the Sportster S doesn't fit the bill for you, we've made a rundown of all the other Harley-Davidson sport motorcycles that you can buy today.