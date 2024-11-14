How Much HP Does The Harley-Davidson Sportster S Have & What's Its Top Speed?

With several technological advancements in its arsenal, from pre-programed ride modes to the mobile app integration, there's a lot to love about the latest iteration of the Sportster. But, of course, for many people these little additions are all secondary to how fast it can go.

In its independent testing, FastestLaps shares that the Harley-Davidson Sportster S can go as fast as 137 miles per hour and can reach 60 mph in 3.4 seconds. Because of this, the latest iteration of the Sportster actually takes the cake for one of the fastest Harley-Davidson motorcycles ever built. In fact, the Sportster S even marginally beats out the discontinued VRSCA V-Rod that can go as fast as 135 mph and the Road Glide ST, which has been recorded to reach up to 130 mph.

While it's not as fast as other two-wheeled monsters on the road, the Sportster S still joins our list of Harley-Davidson bikes that we think suit seasoned riders best. Apart from its jaw-dropping $16,999 entry-level price tag (plus $550 more if you want the sexy Sharkskin Blue color), our team thinks that most of its added performance-related settings won't really benefit new riders as much as it would those with more experience. If the Sportster S doesn't fit the bill for you, we've made a rundown of all the other Harley-Davidson sport motorcycles that you can buy today.

