Every Harley-Davidson Sport Motorcycle You Can Buy In 2024 (And How Much They Cost)

Harley-Davidson has been based in Milwaukee since William Harley and Arthur Davidson finished building the company's first motorcycle in 1905. Since then, Harley has produced some truly extraordinary bikes, as well as others that were just plain strange. Recently, the company announced that it would temporarily move production of some U.S.-market motorcycles to Thailiand, an announcement that did not go over well with union leaders and a good portion of the brand's customer base.

Three of the four models that will now be made in Thailand's Rayong province instead of Menomenee Falls, Wisconsin are classified by the manufacturer as "Sport" bikes, a category it says was spawned with the debut of the Sportster in 1957. Harley divides its current models into five categories: Sport, Trike, Cruiser, Adventure Touring, and Grand American Touring. The lines dividing some of those categories might be blurry, but the Sport category is fairly clearly defined.

Harley-Davidson ties the lineage of these bikes back to their grandfather model: "These modern sport motorcycles pay homage to the legendary Harley-Davidson Sportster models while incorporating cutting-edge technology." Here is a quick rundown of each of the three currently available Harley Sport motorcycles, including a comparison of their features and retail prices.

