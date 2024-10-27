10 Of The Strangest Harley-Davidson Motorcycles Ever Made

Few companies are as tied into American motorcycle culture as Harley-Davidson. When most people hear the word "motorcycle," they probably think of something like Harley-Davidson's Sportster thanks to its iconic shape and stellar performance. To be fair, the Sportster is one of the company's best motorcycles and has been since the 1950s. But not all Harleys look like your standard motorcycle gang conveyance.

Advertisement

Truth be told, the company has manufactured plenty of stylish motorcycles, some of which wouldn't look out of place in a Yamaha or Kawasaki lineup. There are even a few exceedingly rare Harley models that challenge what it means to be a motorcycle. However, most of these choppers have nothing on Harley-Davidson's strangest products. The company's list of oddities includes vehicles that helped users haul luggage during the great depression, a motorized missile designed to break speed records, and more than a few prototypes that never made it to production. There are even one-of-a-kind art projects that belong in a museum, rather than on a highway.

Here are 10 of the wildest and wackiest motorcycles to ever bear the name "Harley-Davidson."

Advertisement