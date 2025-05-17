This Is The Best Harley-Davidson Motorcycle If You're A New Rider

If you're new to riding and want a Harley that makes sense right out of the gate, the Nightster is your best bet. This bike checks the right boxes: manageable power, low seat height, nimble handling, and just enough tech to boost confidence without overcomplicating the ride. Its Revolution® Max 975T engine is liquid-cooled and tuned for real-world conditions, not track bragging rights.

Advertisement

That means strong low-end torque and predictable throttle response, which helps beginners get used to controlling speed and balance. The fuel tank sits under the seat, lowering the center of gravity, which makes a huge difference when maneuvering at low speeds or coming to a stop.

It also has wider handlebars and mid-mounted foot controls that put you in a neutral, upright position. The bike weighs just under 490 pounds, which is the lightest Harley-Davidson motorcycle ever made. And while it's not the cheapest option, it's one of the best investments for a rider who wants to grow into their bike without outgrowing it too fast.

If features like ride modes, traction control, and tire pressure monitoring matter to you, you can step up to the Nightster Special. There aren't many differences between the 2024 Harley-Davidson Nightster and the Nightster Special. The latter offers everything the standard version does with a little more refinement. Both are beginner-friendly, but don't feel watered down.

Advertisement