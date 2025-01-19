6 Of The Lightest Harley-Davidson Motorcycles Ever Made

Harley-Davidson motorcycles have a reputation for making big, loud, and heavy cruisers. Their low design makes them good for long trips since it typically places the rider in a comfortable position and the extra weight makes it so they won't get tossed around by the wind or a bumpy road. The large engines required to move these massive machines are also responsible for the infamously loud rumbling sound that riders often attribute to the brand. That said, Harley-Davidson has also made a few surprisingly lighter bikes in the company's early years.

There are a lot of riders who are just starting out and aren't confident riding a heavy bike, or who may be more experienced but simply don't feel comfortable maneuvering a half-ton of steel. Just because these bikers don't want a massive ride shouldn't mean that they can't still enjoy the look, feel, and reliable reputation of a Harley-Davidson motorcycle. The Nightster is the lightest bike currently being manufactured, coming in at just 462 pounds. That said, Harley's lightest bikes are also some of its oldest and predate most of the company's heavier modern frame types. So most of them aren't easy to find.

Harley doesn't have a definitive public database that shares the weight of every motorcycle it's ever made, so there are a few out there we might miss. Even so, we took a look at some of the smallest bikes ever to bear the HD logo and compared each of their dry-weights to find six of the lightest Harley-Davidson motorcycles ever made.

