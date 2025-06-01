How To Choose The Right Harley-Davidson That Fits Your Size

Whether if you're a new motorcycle rider or you've been cruising for decades, the fact remains: The right Harley-Davidson that fits your size should feel like a natural extension of your body. From the brand's lightweight cruisers to its heaviest motorcycles, not every model will be a perfect fit for your frame. The wrong size bike won't just leave you feeling uncomfortable, it also runs the risk of an accident. Fortunately, Harley-Davidson offers something for nearly every type of person ... just as long as you know what to look for.

One of the most important tests is whether you can confidently support the bike at a standstill. Ask yourself: Can I plant both feet flat on the ground? Can I push the bike backward while seated? If the answer to either question is no, that model probably isn't the right choice.

For smaller riders, Harley's lineup includes several bikes with lower seat heights and mid-mount foot controls. Models such as the Street Bob 114 or the Softail Standard have a more compact build that lets smaller riders reach the ground and the controls comfortably. On the flip side, if you're taller, look for Harleys with forward foot controls, taller handlebars, and longer frames, like the Road King or Breakout models.

