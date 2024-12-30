4 Of The Heaviest Harley-Davidson Motorcycles Ever Made

Compared to other forms of motorized transport, weight becomes a bit more of an important factor when thinking about a motorcycle. It's an odd little idiosyncrasy; until you've actually owned a motorcycle yourself, they don't seem especially heavy. However, you will learn exactly how heavy they are the first time your bike topples over and you have to right it with your own strength. It may not weigh as much as a car, but motorcycles are still pretty hefty, to say the least.

All motorcycles are heavy to a degree, but if we're talking about some real bruisers, a good place to look is in Harley-Davidson's wheelhouse. After all, the Harley brand prides itself on its beefy chopper image, so naturally, it's put out some pretty weighty hogs over the years. We're talking hundreds of pounds, possibly even reaching into the thousands, thanks to their powerful engines, robust bodies, and various bells and whistles. If you don't believe us, we can think of several Harley-Davidson bikes that'd probably break a small scale.