5 Of The Best Limited Edition Harley-Davidson Motorcycles Ever Made

Harley-Davidson has made some remarkable production motorcycles in its century-plus in business. The company's founders, William Harley and Arthur Davidson, finished building their first motorized bicycle in 1905, after which they and their successors gradually built the company into perhaps the most well-known motorcycle manufacturer on earth. The company reports worldwide sales of over 150,000 units per year since 2019, with the majority of those coming in the United States.

During its long history, Harley's mass-market models have included some vintage bikes that increased greatly in value, as well as some truly odd ducks. Those are far from the only notable Harley-Davidson creations, though. Over the years, the company has released countless special-edition motorcycles. Some of them marked important company milestones, and almost all of them saw small production runs. We took a cruise through the decades of Harley-Davidson bikes to find our favorites from among the many special-edition releases. We were looking for bikes with interesting designs, remarkable build specs, and/or historical significance.