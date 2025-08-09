5 Of The Biggest Cruiser Motorcycles Ever Made, Ranked By Curb Weight

Among the different types of motorcycles, cruiser motorcycles are the ones that are picked by riders for long-distance and comfortable riding. Back in the day, a custom motorcycle was called a cruiser and broadly classified as a chopper. Cruisers now come in different shapes and sizes. Today, you have a wide range of affordable cruisers and ones that can move fast. Motorcycle makers not only fit cruisers with advanced features but also make heavier cruiser motorcycles. Some of the heaviest cruiser motorcycles ever made weigh well over 400 kilograms and require a skilled rider to handle and maneuver them with ease.

The Indian Chief, launched in 1922, is often considered the world's first cruiser motorcycle. One of the earliest Indian Chiefs (then known as Indian Big Chief) weighed around 193 kilograms. Fast forward to now, the 2025 Indian Chief now weighs 304 kilograms. While most would love a bike that offers easy controls and feels light, others may opt for heavy cruisers.

Notably, size may not be the sole metric to define a bike's capability, as a lighter bike may be just as powerful and technologically advanced compared to a heavier bike. While the word "biggest" might mean different things to different people (it may mean engine size, curb weight, or length) –- we've prepared this list with weight as the defining factor.

Here are some of the biggest cruiser motorcycles ever made.