5 Of The Biggest Cruiser Motorcycles Ever Made, Ranked By Curb Weight
Among the different types of motorcycles, cruiser motorcycles are the ones that are picked by riders for long-distance and comfortable riding. Back in the day, a custom motorcycle was called a cruiser and broadly classified as a chopper. Cruisers now come in different shapes and sizes. Today, you have a wide range of affordable cruisers and ones that can move fast. Motorcycle makers not only fit cruisers with advanced features but also make heavier cruiser motorcycles. Some of the heaviest cruiser motorcycles ever made weigh well over 400 kilograms and require a skilled rider to handle and maneuver them with ease.
The Indian Chief, launched in 1922, is often considered the world's first cruiser motorcycle. One of the earliest Indian Chiefs (then known as Indian Big Chief) weighed around 193 kilograms. Fast forward to now, the 2025 Indian Chief now weighs 304 kilograms. While most would love a bike that offers easy controls and feels light, others may opt for heavy cruisers.
Notably, size may not be the sole metric to define a bike's capability, as a lighter bike may be just as powerful and technologically advanced compared to a heavier bike. While the word "biggest" might mean different things to different people (it may mean engine size, curb weight, or length) –- we've prepared this list with weight as the defining factor.
Here are some of the biggest cruiser motorcycles ever made.
Boss Hoss V8 (522 kg)
Boss Hoss is a name associated with making some of the biggest cruiser motorcycles. Founded in 1990 by Monte Warne in a 5,000-square-foot shop in Dyersburg, Tennessee, Boss Hoss Inc. introduced its first cruiser motorcycle powered by a V8 engine. In 2006, the company received vehicle type approval from the European Commission (EC), making it the first and only motorcycle maker in the world to manufacture V8-powered motorcycles.
Currently in its 35th year of operation, Boss Hoss Inc. is known to have produced one of the biggest cruiser motorcycles ever made: the Boss Hoss V8. One of the first Boss Hoss bikes, the Boss Hoss BHC-3 ZZ4 SS, was produced between 1998 and 2000. It not only made headlines for packing a 5.7-liter V8 engine (once used inside a Corvette) producing 355 horsepower at 5,200 rpm and 549 Nm of torque, but it was and is also one of the biggest cruiser motorcycles, weighing 1,151 pounds, which is equal to 522 kilograms. It is one of the heaviest bikes ever made by today's standards.
According to Motorcycle Cruiser, Boss Hoss lists 1,100 pounds as dry weight, which is the weight before 11 gallons of fuel, 3 gallons of lubricants, and 2.5 gallons of coolant. Considering all of that, it would weigh 100 pounds extra, meaning a staggering 1,200 pounds. The bike of its stature needed a reverse gear, and luckily, Boss Hoss provided a two-speed semi-automatic transmission with a reverse gear.
BMW R18 Transcontinental 2025 (433 kg)
BMW is not only famous for making cars, but it is also widely famous for making some of the coolest motorcycles ever. It is especially famous for adventure bikes such as the GS series. However, it also has an R18 series of cruiser motorcycles that feeds the appetite of riders looking for long-distance fun from the Bavarian motorcycle maker. The R18 Transcontinental brings a classic design with a dominant stance, providing riders with a solid ride experience. BMW introduced the R18 cruiser motorcycle back in 2020, and it was the company's first take on cruiser bikes with a large Big Boxer engine.
The 2025 R18 Transcontinental features a large front fender, a 6.3-gallon fuel tank, a Marshall Gold Series 180-watt speaker system, along with a large 10.25-inch TFT display. It is powered by a 1,802 cc engine that produces 91 horsepower at 4,750 rpm with a maximum torque of 120 lb-ft at 3,000 rpm. The large wind deflectors attached to the engine protection bars help the bike reach its maximum speed of 111 mph.
However, one of the most interesting figures in its spec sheet is its road-ready, fully fueled weight. BMW officially lists the R18 Transcontinental's weight as 954.6 pounds, which roughly means 433 kilograms, making it one of the biggest cruiser motorcycles. Bike Rider Magazine advised people with skinny thighs and no confidence in balancing a bike to avoid this monster in its ride review.
Harley-Davidson CVO Limited (428 kg)
Harley-Davidson is a pioneer in the manufacturing of cruiser motorcycles. The company has a rich American history and has been making bikes since 1903. With a long list of iconic motorcycles spanning over 120 years of history, it is also known for producing the iconic CVO lineup of motorcycles. CVO stands for Custom Vehicle Operations, and this wing of Harley-Davidson produces factory-upgraded versions of its standard models. Of the biggest cruiser motorcycles, a particular Harley-Davidson CVO model, the 2015 Harley-Davidson Electra Glide CVO Limited, stands out.
While other CVO Limited models also weigh the same, the 2015 model comes with an official wet weight of 943 pounds, which is approximately 428 kilograms, which is a lot of weight to handle in its ride-ready condition. The bike came fitted with a Twin Cam 1,801 cc V-twin engine, producing 156.1 Nm of torque. It was a super premium cruiser motorcycle that came fitted with features such as LED lighting, Reflex Linked Brakes with ABS, a color touchscreen, Boom! Box 6.5 GT infotainment system equipped with 3D GPS and 6.5-inch Boom! Bagger speakers.
The CVO range has been in production since 1999, providing the pinnacle of Harley-Davidson's engineering and craftsmanship. Fun fact: Each CVO motorcycle comes with the latest tech and is strictly limited edition.
Indian Pursuit Limited (425 kg)
Indian Motorcycles, widely recognized as America's first motorcycle company, is known for making big, beefy motorcycles. They are also known to produce some expensive models, such as the 2025 Indian Roadmaster Elite, which costs a staggering $41,999, a price for which you can get a wide range of cars. Speaking of the biggest cruiser motorcycle from the company, one of the heaviest offerings from this American motorcycle maker is the Indian Pursuit Limited 2025 model. While many consider the Indian Pursuit a front fairing-equipped Challenger, there is a lot more on offer than the Challenger.
Starting, the Indian Pursuit Limited is powered by a 1,768 cc PowerPlus engine, producing 122 horsepower and a peak torque of 128 lb-ft at 3,800 rpm. The same engine won the 2024 MotoAmerica King of the Baggers Championship. The bike has a fuel tank capacity of six gallons, which, when fueled up, brings the wet weight of the bike to 937 pounds, which is 425 kilograms, including the 36+ gallons of weatherproof and remote-locking storage compartment.
The bike has multiple ride modes: Rain, Standard, and Sport. With a seven-inch display, the Indian Pursuit gives access to navigation, Bluetooth, Bike Health, Bike Locator, and many other features. Cruiseman's Garage YouTube Channel stated that despite being hefty, the Pursuit delivers power when asked and handles remarkably well, even on sharp turns.
Harley-Davidson Road Glide Limited 2024 (422 kg)
Another one of the biggest cruiser motorcycles from Harley-Davidson is the 2024 Road Glide Limited. While there is a CVO model also available, we are more focused on the standard Harley-Davidson Road Glide Limited that features a Milwaukee-Eight 117 engine and a big fairing at the front, which is often criticized for its looks, making it one of the worst-looking Harleys ever. Style depends on perspective, but since cruiser motorcycles are all about comfort in the long run, the Road Glide Limited 2024 offers exceptional touring comfort.
The bike also features heated grips for comfortable handling during those cold winters. The Harley-Davidson Road Glide Limited 2024 weighs in at around 422 kilograms, which is quite heavy. Bike Review wrote in its ride review of the Harley-Davidson Road Glide Limited 2024 that thanks to a low center of mass and a powerful and refined engine, the bike moves quite easily. The publication also praised the bike's front and rear suspension, saying that they "soak up poor roads very well." It produces 122 lb-ft of torque and 93 horsepower at 5,020 rpm.
For entertainment on the road, the bike is fitted with a Boom! Box GTS infotainment system. In their review, Exhaust Notes wrote that since the bike is on the heavier side, maneuvering it at low speeds may require some muscle pulling.