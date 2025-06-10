Harley-Davidson Road Glide: How Much Does It Cost & Why Is It So Popular?

Harley-Davidson's 2024 Road Glide starts at $25,999 in the U.S., but prices vary based on trim, color, and dealer markups. The base price gets you the standard version with the new Milwaukee-Eight 117 engine, sharknose fairing, and upgraded 312mm TFT display. But if you want more than the basics, like custom paint, blacked-out finishes, or tech packages, expect that number to climb fast. Fully loaded CVO (Custom Vehicle Operations) editions can push close to $45,000.

In the U.K., prices can vary even more depending on exchange rates and import costs. The Road Glide Special came in around £24,595, while the fully kitted Road Glide Ultra Limited hit £30,395.

For some buyers, it's not just about the MSRP. Factor in extra costs for insurance, dealer setup, and extended warranties, and it all adds up. On top of that, Harley owners often customize their bikes heavily, not just for looks, but also for fit and ride quality. So, even if $26,000 is the entry price, the actual spend can land higher for most riders.