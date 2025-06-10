Harley-Davidson Road Glide: How Much Does It Cost & Why Is It So Popular?
Harley-Davidson's 2024 Road Glide starts at $25,999 in the U.S., but prices vary based on trim, color, and dealer markups. The base price gets you the standard version with the new Milwaukee-Eight 117 engine, sharknose fairing, and upgraded 312mm TFT display. But if you want more than the basics, like custom paint, blacked-out finishes, or tech packages, expect that number to climb fast. Fully loaded CVO (Custom Vehicle Operations) editions can push close to $45,000.
In the U.K., prices can vary even more depending on exchange rates and import costs. The Road Glide Special came in around £24,595, while the fully kitted Road Glide Ultra Limited hit £30,395.
For some buyers, it's not just about the MSRP. Factor in extra costs for insurance, dealer setup, and extended warranties, and it all adds up. On top of that, Harley owners often customize their bikes heavily, not just for looks, but also for fit and ride quality. So, even if $26,000 is the entry price, the actual spend can land higher for most riders.
Why is the Road Glide so popular?
The Road Glide isn't the cheapest bike Harley makes, but it's one of the most loved, and it all starts with comfort and presence. The frame-mounted fairing, often called the shark nose, might make it look like one of the worst-looking Harleys ever made, but it keeps wind off the rider better than fork-mounted options and adds rock solid stability, especially in crosswinds. That matters when you're logging hundreds of miles in a day.
Meanwhile, touring comfort is next level. A comfortable, low seat and relaxed riding position keep fatigue to a minimum. The new 117 engine isn't just more powerful, it also runs cooler and smoother than the old 114. Add the new electronics package, which includes ABS, cornering traction control, infotainment, and built-in GPS, and you get a tech-heavy cruiser that still feels analog in all the right ways.
There's also the cult factor. Harley's appeal goes beyond specs, and it's all about brand loyalty, community, and image. Riders want the Harley sound and feel, plus the endless customization options.
What makes it different from previous models?
The 2024 Road Glide features updated suspension with three inches of rear travel, around 50% more than before. Showa emulsion shocks and a retuned 49mm fork offer improved comfort and control. Despite its weight, the bike handles confidently in corners, though limited ground clearance remains the primary constraint during aggressive riding. Harley shaved 16 pounds off the 2024 Road Glide by using lighter materials throughout the bike. While it still weighs over 800 pounds, every pound counts. The weight drop improves handling and makes it slightly easier to lift or maneuver, a welcome change for riders managing a hefty touring machine.
One of the hidden features you might know about is the upgraded customizable Skyline OS infotainment system. Whether you want a performance-focused layout or a touring setup, the system lets you switch between various configurations easily. The standard mode combines digital precision with analog-inspired gauges, displaying speed, RPM, tire pressure, and more. Riders can cycle through modes like sport or touring to access different layouts, emphasizing performance or navigation. The massive 12.3-inch touchscreen is bright, glove-friendly, and comes with built-in nav and smartphone integration. For many, the Road Glide is the most usable Harley with the least compromise: Big enough for two, sleek enough to ride solo, and always ready for another thousand miles.