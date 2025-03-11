10 Hidden Harley-Davidson Features You Might Not Know About
Harley riders could be missing out. When you pick up a new or used bike, the dealership or private seller often doesn't mention many of its coolest built‑in features. Maybe they were in a rush or assumed the buyer would never look beyond the basics. While these features are all detailed in the owner's manual, few are likely to flip through it without seeking something specific.
The Wisconsin-based bike builder has been on the scene since the first Harley-Davidson motorcycle appeared in 1903. Given Harley-Davidson's legendary reputation for blending classic design with modern technology, it's no surprise that one of the best Harley-Davidsons ever made, the 2024 Road Glide, is packed with innovative, subtle enhancements that supplement its iconic look. Whether it's advanced ride modes, customizable suspension settings, or hidden diagnostic tools, these official features can transform the riding experience without riders even realizing they're there.
This piece is your shortcut to uncovering the Road Glide's hidden conveniences. It reveals 10 secret Harley-Davidson features you might not know about. With this knowledge, you can get the most out of your bike from day one. Be sure to check your owner's manual for additional details and variations across different models and model years.
Accessory mode
The 2024 Road Glide comes equipped with a convenient accessory mode that lets you interact with the bike's electronic systems without starting the engine. To activate this mode, ensure your key fob is present and press and hold the trip switch. Doing so powers the instruments and accessory circuit while keeping the headlamp and turn signal lamps off — this helps conserve battery power while you review your bike's settings. In accessory mode, the Infotainment Control Unit (IFCU) displays essential information, such as the fuel gauge and odometer, allowing you to monitor your fuel levels and mileage without firing up the engine.
For example, if you need to briefly activate the headlamp to check your surroundings, it can be switched on by simply pressing the flash-to-pass button. When you're finished using these features, you can turn the motorcycle off by pressing and holding the trip switch again. It is important to note that the accessory mode is intended for short-term use. Leaving the bike in this mode for an extended period can drain the battery. If the motorcycle remains in accessory mode for two hours, it will automatically shut off to prevent complete battery discharge. Should you need to reaccess the mode after an automatic shutdown, press and hold the trip switch to resume.
This feature provides a practical way to check critical information and adjust settings while conserving energy.
Transport mode
The 2024 Road Glide offers a dedicated transport mode for safely moving your bike on a trailer or during short transport. This feature allows you to keep the security system active without triggering the motion detector, meaning moving the motorcycle will not activate the alarm. The bike cannot be turned on or started in transport mode until it detects the key fob. This ensures that your bike remains secure during transit without the risk of accidental starts.
The process of entering transport mode is straightforward but requires precise timing. With the security fob present, begin by setting the OFF/RUN/START switch to RUN. Then, immediately switch it to OFF. Within five seconds of turning the switch off, simultaneously press the left turn signal and the flash-to-pass switch. Once you complete this sequence correctly, the IFCU (Infotainment Control Unit) displays a dedicated transport mode icon, indicating that the security system is now in transport mode.
Exiting transport mode is just as simple. Set the OFF/RUN/START switch back to RUN with the fob still present. This action disarms the system, allowing the motorcycle to start normally and exit transport mode. This feature is particularly useful when dealers or owners need to move the bike without risking a full system activation or accidental battery drain. Transport mode adds another layer of convenience and protection for the Road Glide's riders by ensuring the motorcycle remains secure yet mobile during transit.
Rear suspension adjustments
Another often-overlooked feature of the 2024 Road Glide is the adjustable rear suspension. Many riders assume the suspension settings are fixed, but Harley has designed this system to let you adapt to riding style, varying road conditions, and different load configurations. Out of the box, the damping settings (both compression and rebound) are calibrated for the average solo rider. However, if you regularly carry a passenger or extra cargo, you can make incremental adjustments to optimize your ride.
To break it down, compression damping controls how the suspension compresses when you hit a bump, while rebound damping determines how quickly it returns to its normal state after being compressed. Preload adjustments are also available. Preload settings help control the sag of the suspension whether you're riding alone, with a passenger, or carrying additional gear. With the proper preload, you can ensure the suspension remains within its optimal operating range, enhancing stability and overall comfort.
Making these adjustments requires minor, careful tweaks, as radical changes might lead you to overshoot the ideal setting or damage the shock absorbers. Use the provided spanner wrench tool to change the threaded preload adjusters on the rear shock absorbers, and always avoid overtightening. With a bit of trial and error along with a bumpy road to test the adjustments, you can find the perfect balance that suits your unique riding demands, transforming your riding experience into a safer, smoother, and more personalized affair.
Adjustable brake lever
One feature many Road Glide riders might not even realize exists is the adjustable front brake lever. This is a critical customization tool designed to enhance rider comfort and control. The 2024 Road Glide's front brake lever can be fine‑tuned to suit different hand sizes and riding styles. If you have smaller hands or simply prefer a more responsive braking feel, you can adjust the distance between the lever and the handlebar grip.
To make an adjustment, you first push the brake lever slightly away from the grip. This action eases the pressure on the adjuster. Then, rotate the brake lever adjustment thumbwheel to the left or right. Rotating it to decrease the distance brings the lever closer while turning it the other way increases the gap. This seemingly simple tweak allows you to achieve a more comfortable reach and can lead to faster, more confident braking during everyday rides and in critical moments.
It's important to note that proper finger placement is essential for safe braking. Placing fingers between the lever and the handlebar grip could impair lever operation and lead to a loss of control. In addition, maintaining a balanced braking approach — using both the front lever and the rear pedal appropriately — is key to avoiding wheel lock, which can cause skidding and serious accidents.
This adjustable brake lever feature is a subtle yet powerful tool that allows riders the ability to fine-tune their braking experience.
Heated gear connections
While many riders are familiar with heated grips and seats, few realize that Harley has integrated power ports specifically for heated gear accessories, like gloves or vests, right under the seat. This feature is designed to enhance rider comfort during colder weather, ensuring that essential heated gear stays powered up on chilly mornings and winter rides.
Located in a discreet compartment beneath the seat, these connections are easily accessible but remain unobtrusive, preserving the Road Glide's classic aesthetic. To use them, remove the appropriate screw or unlock the compartment as directed in your owner's manual. Once open, you'll find two connections ready to deliver power directly from the bike's electrical system. This integration allows you to enjoy extra warmth without the need for bulky external devices or additional modifications.
Many riders might not even be aware of the benefits of these connections until they discover the wonder of having powered, heated gear at their fingertips. It's a small detail that can make a significant difference on long rides or in frigid climates, ensuring that comfort and performance go hand in hand.
Hill hold control
Hill Hold Control, or Vehicle Hold Control (VHC), is one of those features that many riders might overlook, but it can change your riding experience on inclines. This system uses brake pressure to keep your bike from rolling backward when stopped on a rise. Essentially, once you come to a complete stop and apply extra pressure on either the front brake lever or the rear brake pedal, the VHC kicks in and holds the brake pressure even after you release the controls. An indicator light confirms that the system is active, so you know your bike is securely parked without the danger of rolling backward.
Activation is as simple as applying a bit more pressure than usual when coming to a stop. If you brake hard and hold that pressure, the system might engage automatically, even without an extra squeeze. However, it's important to remember that VHC is not meant to serve as a parking brake. It's designed solely to assist when you're getting ready to move from an incline.
As soon as you start to pull away, either by engaging the throttle and clutch or releasing the brake firmly, the system deactivates automatically. If there's no rider action for five minutes, the VHC will release to avoid overheating. Keep in mind, though, that on particularly steep hills or uneven road surfaces, VHC may not always be able to hold the bike completely, so always be prepared to resume control.
Customizable infotainment layouts
One hidden gem in the 2024 Road Glide is its fully customizable Skyline OS infotainment system, a feature that could benefit many riders. Instead of being locked into a one-size-fits-all display, you can tailor what appears on the dashboard to match your riding needs and preferences. Whether you're in the mood for a performance-centric layout or a comfort-oriented touring setup, the system allows you to easily switch between different configurations.
In standard mode, the display combines digital precision with an analog-inspired aesthetic, featuring a speedometer and tachometer and handy widgets showing directional data, tire pressure, ambient air temperature, and coolant temperature. If you prefer a more dynamic interface, cycling through the available modes (such as sport or touring) can bring up alternative layouts that emphasize either performance metrics or navigational aids. Press the trip button, and you can cycle through these modes, giving you a personalized view perfectly suited to your current ride.
This level of customization not only enhances convenience but also ensures that you have critical information at your fingertips.
Concealed USB charging ports
In the 2024 Harley lineup (whether you're riding a Street Glide or a Road Glide), the discreetly integrated USB-C port tucked inside the media compartment on the side of the fairing is a feature many riders might overlook. It provides a convenient way to keep your device charged and ready while you ride.
When the bike is turned on or in accessory mode, the USB-C port becomes active, allowing you to connect your phone, media device, or USB drive directly to the motorcycle's system. To access the port, push down on the latch to release the spring-loaded door, pull up on the front of the compartment door, connect your device using an appropriate interface cable, and then close the door securely by pushing until the latch engages. Keeping the compartment closed is crucial during rides to prevent any items from falling out, and it's wise to remove valuable items if you leave your bike unattended.
While the port is versatile (capable of charging your phone and playing media files), it does have a few caveats. Not all media devices or file types are compatible with the IFCU, and using media players with hard drives is discouraged, as vibration may damage them. Additionally, the Road Glide relies on Bluetooth connectivity rather than the USB port for phone functions like calling and texting.
Hidden diagnostic mode
Many Harley riders may not know that their 2024 Road Glide has its own health monitor. Deep within the digital dashboard lies a diagnostic mode that can be a real lifesaver or at least a conversation starter with your mechanic. This feature allows you to check critical system data, such as tire pressure, battery voltage, and other vital operational metrics, without needing a service visit.
Accessing this mode is as simple as holding the trip button and pressing the ignition switch. After that, retrieving diagnostic information is a matter of navigating the bike's settings menu. Once activated, the diagnostic mode provides real-time feedback on various components, letting you monitor everything from engine performance to electronic system statuses. For tech-savvy riders, this means you can spot potential issues before they become costly problems, keeping your bike in optimal condition between regular service intervals.
What makes this feature so intriguing is its subtlety. It's tucked away, almost as if Harley wanted to reward riders who take a closer look at the technology integrated into their bikes. You might never think to explore this function, yet once you do, you'll appreciate having direct insight into the Road Glide's inner workings.
Apple CarPlay
Apple CarPlay is the final feature on our list. This system directly connects your smartphone's smart capabilities directly to your bike's display without requiring an app download. With Apple CarPlay, only Apple-approved apps are shown, ensuring a clean, focused interface optimized for on‑the‑road use. Unlike traditional systems that rely on cumbersome modules, CarPlay on the Road Glide is available wirelessly once your phone is Bluetooth paired — or you can opt for a USB connection.
To activate Apple CarPlay, switch your bike to accessory or ignition mode, then select Apple CarPlay from the home menu. However, there's a catch. CarPlay won't activate unless you use a compatible headset and microphone. This means you get an enhanced, hands‑free experience perfect for long rides.
Many riders may not realize this advanced connectivity feature has been built into their Road Glide. Apple CarPlay lets you directly access navigation, music, and communication functions through your bike's display, keeping you connected without cluttering the interface. It's a modern touch that keeps you connected without compromising the classic Harley experience.