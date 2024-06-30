Which Harley-Davidson Motorcycles Have The Skyline OS Infotainment System?
Harley-Davidson is revered for producing some of America's best-loved motorcycles. While the legendary American manufacturer continues to add impressive builds to its already successful lineup of bikes, brand familiarity isn't always enough to get buyers to pony up for a shiny new motorcycle these days. As such, even a brand as well-established as Harley-Davidson is outfitting new builds with advanced tech packages, and the bike maker's latest Skyline OS package may be its best infotainment system yet.
Indeed, Harley-Davidson's new Skyline operating system is being hailed by some as a major technological leap forward for the famed motorcycle brand, offering upgrades over past infotainment packages pretty much across the board. It reportedly even boasts the biggest touchscreen to ever adorn a Harley build. Unfortunately, the Harley heads out there who might now be very excited about testing the manufacturer's Skyline tech will no doubt be bummed to know the infotainment package will not be made available for every new HD bike hitting the road. In fact, as of this writing, only two Harley-Davidson models offer Skyline, the 2024 Road Glide and the not quite safe for beginners '24 Street Glide.
It's not surprising that those Gliders were tabbed to debut Skyline OS, as they continue to rank among the manufacturer's more respected builds. They are, of course, also touring bikes, meaning they're built for the long haul — a fact that makes them uniquely suited for an infotainment package designed to keep riders engaged for the duration.
Harley-Davidson Skyline OS package is stocked with features
Now that you know what Harley-Davidson builds are running the manufacturer's advanced Skyline tech, you might be wondering exactly what all the hubbub is about. Rest assured that Skyline OS offers more than just a fancy new touchscreen. But since we're on that subject, the '24 Street Glides and Road Glides boast a 12.3" TFT touchscreen that replaces all analogue gauges and makes the Skyline array easy to operate for any HD rider.
The full-color display delivers a reported 400% upgrade in actual screen area over Harley-Davidson's Boom! Box GTS. It's also coated in anti-reflective and anti-fingerprint materials, and is even engineered to be unresponsive to rain, meaning it should fare well when you run into bad weather. With the Skyline OS, the screen is fully customizable, with Cruise, Sport, and Tour display options offering customizable widgets and unique views of vital info like speed, fuel level, and engine temperature. You can also use it to access turn-by-turn navigation using Harley-Davidson's in-house nav system or those offered with Apple CarPlay.
Yes, that means Skyline pairs with your Apple device via Bluetooth connectivity, and it even supports your device's Wi-Fi capabilities. While that's hardly a groundbreaking advancement, Skyline makes it easier than ever for riders to take and make calls from the road and, of course, kick out any of the jams they have available on their mobile device. Add in Skyline's conversational voice recognition/command package and handy HomeLink integration, and you've arguably got as technologically advanced a bike as Harley-Davidson has ever built.