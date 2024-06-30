Which Harley-Davidson Motorcycles Have The Skyline OS Infotainment System?

Harley-Davidson is revered for producing some of America's best-loved motorcycles. While the legendary American manufacturer continues to add impressive builds to its already successful lineup of bikes, brand familiarity isn't always enough to get buyers to pony up for a shiny new motorcycle these days. As such, even a brand as well-established as Harley-Davidson is outfitting new builds with advanced tech packages, and the bike maker's latest Skyline OS package may be its best infotainment system yet.

Indeed, Harley-Davidson's new Skyline operating system is being hailed by some as a major technological leap forward for the famed motorcycle brand, offering upgrades over past infotainment packages pretty much across the board. It reportedly even boasts the biggest touchscreen to ever adorn a Harley build. Unfortunately, the Harley heads out there who might now be very excited about testing the manufacturer's Skyline tech will no doubt be bummed to know the infotainment package will not be made available for every new HD bike hitting the road. In fact, as of this writing, only two Harley-Davidson models offer Skyline, the 2024 Road Glide and the not quite safe for beginners '24 Street Glide.

It's not surprising that those Gliders were tabbed to debut Skyline OS, as they continue to rank among the manufacturer's more respected builds. They are, of course, also touring bikes, meaning they're built for the long haul — a fact that makes them uniquely suited for an infotainment package designed to keep riders engaged for the duration.