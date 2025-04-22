Indian's Most Expensive Motorcycles Just Got Even Pricier, Would You Pay 50K?
As the name suggests, Indian's Elite bikes are at the top of their trim-level ladder. They're the most lavishly equipped and expensive bikes Indian makes, appealing to the wealthy motorcyclist inside all of us. Now, Indian is adding two new Elite models to the lineup: the Challenger Elite and the Pursuit Elite.
Technically, there's already an Indian Challenger Elite in the lineup, but it uses the older 108-cubic-inch engine. The newest Challenger Elite model will use Indian's Powerplus 112 engine, and so will the Pursuit Elite. The 2025 Chieftain and Challenger models I rode a few months ago were both powered by the Powerplus 112 and there was a lot to like about it, so this is definitely an upgrade for the Elite versions of these bikes.
Currently, the most expensive bike in Indian's lineup is the Roadmaster Elite at $41,999. The 2025 Challenger Elite doesn't quite match the Roadmaster, but it does get close with a starting price of $39,999 – a $1,500 increase over last year's model. The standard Pursuit, one of Indian's Touring bikes, starts at $31,999 (before destination fees or options). Dark Horse models add another $1,500 to that price tag, but the Pursuit Elite is significantly more expensive. It starts at a whopping $49,999 — a big jump over the Roadmaster and a far cry from an entry-level bike like the 2025 Indian Scout Bobber. What the Elite trims offer though, might just be enough for dedicated Indian enthusiasts to open up their checkbooks.
Details that set them apart
The Challenger Elite draws its inspiration from land-speed racer Gene "Alabama Flash" Walker, who set a record in 1920 aboard an Indian PowerPlus. Its tank gets a special numbered plate, along with a small image of Walker on his race bike. Features like Brembo brakes, a power-adjustable windscreen, an adaptive LED headlight, LED saddlebag lights, and cruise control are included. Unique five-spoke wheels are new to the Challenger Elite, as is the Red, White and Black paint scheme. The PowerBand audio system gets white LED underglow lighting in the speaker housing — a feature sure to catch a few eyes at your local bike night.
Both of these new Elite models are individually numbered, so you'll be able to brag about that little plate on the bike's tank if you find yourself parked next to a run-of-the-mill Challenger or Pursuit model. Indian says they'll produce just 250 Pursuit Elites and 350 Challenger Elites, worldwide.
There are a number of classic Indian motorcycles worth talking about, with the company's legacy stretching back over 100 years, but they've tapped into a specific vein of inspiration here. Back in 1916, Indian produced 20,000 motorcycles for the U.S. Army and that's what they say provides some inspiration for the Pursuit Elite. It has a tri-color paint scheme with Black Candy, Black Forest Candy and Championship Gold accents to set things off. It also gets heated grips and a heated seat.
Specs and figures
Special paint, lots of standard equipment, and limited production runs are nice, but the real star of the show is the new engine. The Powerplus 112 engine is now available in several Indian motorcycles, and one of its big claims to fame is that it was developed for the King of the Baggers race series. It's a 112-cubic-inch (1,834cc) 60-degree V-Twin that makes 126 horsepower and 133 pound-feet of torque, paired with a six-speed transmission. Those are certainly big numbers, but the Challenger and Pursuit are big bikes.
Curb weight for the Pursuit Elite is 944 pounds, according to Indian, and the Challenger checks in at 864 pounds. Both bikes get electronically adjustable rear suspension so preload can be adjusted for passengers or extra gear, along with Metzeler Cruisetec tires, and all the tech you'd expect at such a hefty price. Standard tech at the top of the range includes Indian's 7-inch dashboard display that offers Apple CarPlay integration, configurable gauges, and navigation. Most of the Elite's features are standard or optional on the current Challenger and Pursuit bikes, but the limited-edition appeal of these bikes is hard to deny.