Indian's Most Expensive Motorcycles Just Got Even Pricier, Would You Pay 50K?

As the name suggests, Indian's Elite bikes are at the top of their trim-level ladder. They're the most lavishly equipped and expensive bikes Indian makes, appealing to the wealthy motorcyclist inside all of us. Now, Indian is adding two new Elite models to the lineup: the Challenger Elite and the Pursuit Elite.

Technically, there's already an Indian Challenger Elite in the lineup, but it uses the older 108-cubic-inch engine. The newest Challenger Elite model will use Indian's Powerplus 112 engine, and so will the Pursuit Elite. The 2025 Chieftain and Challenger models I rode a few months ago were both powered by the Powerplus 112 and there was a lot to like about it, so this is definitely an upgrade for the Elite versions of these bikes.

Currently, the most expensive bike in Indian's lineup is the Roadmaster Elite at $41,999. The 2025 Challenger Elite doesn't quite match the Roadmaster, but it does get close with a starting price of $39,999 – a $1,500 increase over last year's model. The standard Pursuit, one of Indian's Touring bikes, starts at $31,999 (before destination fees or options). Dark Horse models add another $1,500 to that price tag, but the Pursuit Elite is significantly more expensive. It starts at a whopping $49,999 — a big jump over the Roadmaster and a far cry from an entry-level bike like the 2025 Indian Scout Bobber. What the Elite trims offer though, might just be enough for dedicated Indian enthusiasts to open up their checkbooks.

