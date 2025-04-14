2025 Indian Scout Bobber Review: Turning Heads And Tempting Fate

If you're looking for an inexpensive cruiser experience, or more specifically the least-expensive Indian cruiser motorcycle you can buy new, the Scout lineup is where it's at. There are two main cruiser bikes in Indian's lineup: the Chief and the Scout. Of the two, the Chief is significantly more expensive: $14,999 before you add destination fee or any options, which is 50% more than the base Scout. So, for deal-hunters and frugal buyers alike, the Scout is where it's at.

To get the bargain-basement price of $9,999 for a new Scout, though, you have to go with the Scout Sixty Bobber. The Sixty is powered by the 60 cubic inch engine, the smaller of the two available. It's a respectable entry-level bike that uses a 999cc liquid-cooled V-Twin, but power is modest. So what happens if you want more power? It's a pretty specific niche we're talking about here, but that's what picking the right bike is all about, and that's where the 1,250cc Scout steps in.

The larger Scout Bobber is the least-expensive option for riders who want the bigger engine, and the Bobber name means that it comes preloaded with a blacked-out style and some beefy tires to style things up a bit.

