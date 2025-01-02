As The 2024 Indian Scout Rogue Replacement Nears, Here's What We'll Miss The Most

According to Indian, the Scout Rogue checks in at 545 pounds with fluids. That weight, while significant compared to something like a sport bike, is still scant enough to make the Scout Rogue feel relatively light on its feet. It's easy enough to push around parking lots and maneuver into tight spaces. With 100 horsepower and 72 lb-ft of torque on tap, the Scout Rogue's forward thrust is more than enough to push you up against the back of the seat. The power band from the 69 cubic-inch (1,133cc) 60-degree V-Twin, however, is higher in the rev range than I'd expect from a bike of this size.

Low in the rev range, the Scout Rogue feels like me: a bit lazy before my first cup of coffee on a Monday. Around 4,000 RPM though, that's where the caffeine kicks in. There's a surge in power and everything seems to come to life. Ripping through the gears to accelerate up an on-ramp, the bike seems much more awake and engaged. After discovering how to bring that character out of it, my riding style on the Scout Rogue changes. Riding around town, I'm regularly suppressing the urge to drop the clutch and pop the big 19-inch front wheel off the ground. The bike feels like it has a bit of a wild streak. Big smokey burnouts would be easy, but again, I suppress the urge to disturb the peace and instead, I head for the hills.

